Tony Blair warns political crisis at Stormont risks destabilising the Union

Former PM also admits IRA ‘on-the-runs’ issue ‘should have been handled better’

Former Prime Minister Sir Tony Blair has warned that the political crisis at Stormont risks destabilising the Union.

He said that the best way for unionists to preserve the United Kingdom is to make people comfortable with the “status quo".

"If people are comfortable with the status quo - why change it?" he said.

Sir Tony, who served as Prime Minister from 1997 to 2007, was appearing before a Westminster committee on Thursday.

The Assembly has not been functioning since February 2022 due to a DUP boycott over post-Brexit trading arrangements.

Sir Tony added: "My preference is that Northern Ireland remains part of the union, but it can only be that way in my view if people feel the status quo is something stable.

"When you ask me what I think about the politics now, the important thing I think is to get over this problem of the protocol, if at all possible to get back into some agreement to reform the executive, get back into power and over time to deal with these issues."

Commenting on the Windsor Framework deal, which was negotiated between the Government and the European Commission to replace the Northern Ireland Protocol, Sir Tony said it was the "best I think you can do" to address the post-Brexit problems here.

He added that the framework minimises many of the theoretical objections to the protocol.

"It doesn't remove them, but it means that they're going to be practically, should be, in most circumstances, practically insignificant," he said.

"And that is honestly the best I think you can do with this”.

The SDLP’s Claire Hanna pressed the former PM as to what he thinks the criteria for any future border poll should look like.

"The agreement is quite clear on this and it was very, very carefully drafted,” he said, adding, “I think this is best left for another time… it’s a subject of huge sensitivity and it’s probably not very helpful for me to opine on it.”

Sir Tony also mention how his grandmother once described the late former DUP leader Ian Paisley as a “great beacon”.

Earlier Sir Tony defended his Government's controversial "on-the-runs" scheme for IRA fugitives – but admitted that it "could have and should have been handled better" in retrospect.

He also denied that it had been a "backroom deal".

The scheme, set up in 1999 in the wake of the Good Friday Agreement, saw more than 200 IRA members - for whom it was deemed there was not enough evidence to form a prosecution - sent letters informing them they were no longer wanted by police.

Sir Tony was questioned about the on-the-runs by DUP MP Carla Lockhart. She queried the "fairness" of the scheme, in relation to the families of IRA victims and survivors.

"The problem with the on-the-runs was very simple," Sir Tony said.

"You may agree with it or not agree with it, but in the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement we were essentially releasing people who had been convicted [of paramilitary offences]. So these were people who had actually been convicted of acts of terrorism.

"Then over time this issue grew as to what do you do with these people who had not been convicted, but might be.

"They were in two categories: the ones who the police thought there was insufficient evidence to charge, and the ones for whom there would be sufficient evidence.

"So what we tried to do was deal with the people that the police thought there wasn't enough evidence to charge them. It would be irrational if we were going after those people, when we had actually released people who had been convicted of terrorism. That's what we were trying to resolve. Again, it was a very difficult situation, but we did the best we could with it."

He later added that, in retrospect, the on-the-runs issue "could have and should have been handled better".

Sir Tony also pushed back on assertions the scheme was a "backroom deal", stressing that it had been mentioned in answers to parliamentary questions at the time.

"We were pretty open about it and it was a problem we had to deal with... The most difficult conversations I had with people throughout the whole of the process were with the victims of the Troubles," he added.

"These were decent people, members of their families were killed or maimed by terrorists, and we were letting [the terrorists] out of prison. It's a very hard conversation to have. I can and I did justify it by saying we needed to do this for the peace process in order to give people a better future in Northern Ireland.

"Some 3,500 people or more died in the Troubles and we wanted to make sure there were no more deaths. But I agree that there is an element of compromise there that is morally uncomfortable. There's no way out of that."

In 2015, the former PM said sending an on-the-run letter to IRA man John Downey was a "mistake". Downey was charged with carrying out the 1982 Hyde Park bombing that killed four soldiers. The prosecution collapsed after it emerged he had received such a letter.