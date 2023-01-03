Top NIO official privately said nationalists had an ‘inability to come to terms with’ Bloody Sunday
Declassified files contain significant new material about British Government’s decision to U-turn on setting up Saville Inquiry
Sam McBride
The NIO’s most senior official — who would go on to head up the inquiry in the Iraq War — referred to “the nationalist community’s inability to come to terms with the events of Bloody Sunday and the findings of the Widgery tribunal about them”, a declassified government file has revealed.