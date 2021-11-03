Tories accused of wallowing in sleaze as ex-NI Secretary avoids suspension

DUP’s Wilson among MPs backing proposal for review of standards rules

A former Northern Ireland Secretary found to have breached lobbying rules has avoided an immediate suspension after MPs including the DUP’s Sammy Wilson voted in favour for a government-backed proposal to overhaul the disciplinary process.

In an unprecedented move, representatives chose not to back the cross-party Standards Committee’s call for a six-week ban from Parliament for Owen Paterson after it was ruled he repeatedly lobbied ministers on behalf of local firms Randox and Lynn’s Country Foods, which paid him more than £100,000 per year.

Instead, the House of Commons backed a Tory amendment calling for a review of his case after Conservative MPs were ordered to support the bid and Boris Johnson questioned whether the investigation was fair.

Mr Wilson was the only DUP MP who voted, casting his in favour of the amendment. Alliance’s Stephen Farry and the SDLP’s Claire Hanna opposed it.

Mr Paterson, who angrily denied the findings against him, could have faced recall proceedings that may have triggered a by-election if the recommended six-week suspension had been approved.

Ministers placed Tories under a three-line whip to support the amendment tabled by former Commons leader Dame Andrea Leadsom, a senior Conservative MP said.

There were shouts of “shame” and “what have you done to this place?” from the opposition benches as the House voted 250 to 232 — a majority of 18 —to approve the amendment.

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner accused the Tories of being “rotten to the core” over the “absolute disgrace”.

She said the party would “not be taking any part in this sham process or any corrupt committee”, with the SNP also saying it would boycott the overhaul.

As well as reviewing the MP for North Shropshire’s case, the amendment calls for a Conservative-majority committee led by former culture secretary John Whittingdale to examine the standards system.

Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Kathryn Stone recommended a ban from the Commons of 30 sitting days for Mr Paterson in a report approved by the Standards Committee.

Ms Stone’s investigation found he repeatedly lobbied on behalf of the two companies for which he was a paid consultant.

Mr Paterson claimed the investigation was unfairly conducted and argued the manner in which it was carried out had played a “major role” in his wife Rose’s suicide last year.

The Prime Minister, who voted for the amendment, said paid lobbying in the Commons was wrong and those “who are found guilty of that should apologise and pay the necessary penalties”.

“But that is not the issue in this case or this vote that is before us,” he added to MPs.

“The issue in this case, which involved a serious family tragedy, is whether a member of this House had a fair opportunity to make representations in this case and whether, as a matter of natural justice, our procedures in this House allow for proper appeal.”

Ms Rayner, standing in for Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer during Prime Minister’s questions after he had a positive coronavirus test, accused the Conservatives of “wallowing in sleaze”.

She said the move showed it was “one rule for them and one rule for the rest of us”.