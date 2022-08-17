Tory leadership contender Liz Truss endorsed by Lady Daphne Trimble, as widow claims Lord Trimble’s legacy is ‘safe with her’

Lady Daphne Trimble – the widow of the late Lord David Trimble – has endorsed Conservative Party leadership contender Liz Truss on Wednesday evening.

Writing in the Daily Telegraph after Truss and fellow leadership rival Rishi Sunak attended a hustings event in Belfast, Lady Trimble said the legacy of peace in Northern Ireland would be “safe with her [Truss]”.

Lord Trimble, the former First Minister of Northern Ireland and Nobel Peace Prize recipient along the late John Hume, died last month at the age of 77.

He had been widely regarded as one of the key architects of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement and later joined the Conservative Party in 2007.

Writing in the newspaper, Lady Trimble revealed one of the last things her husband did before he died was to ask his son to sort out voting papers in the Tory leadership election.

She wrote: “I believe that in this contest, Liz Truss has the best record and a viable plan to protect our Union and Northern Ireland’s integral place within it. I know David thought the same.

“One of the last things he did before we lost him was to ask his son to collect his voting papers so he could vote for Liz. He was adamant that she was what the country needed and I agree.

“She has already proven her resolve and bravery in the face of opposition to our most valuable asset, and I am confident that my husband’s legacy, peace in Northern Ireland, will be safe with her.”

At the hustings event earlier, both Truss and Sunak were grilled by members over the Northern Ireland Protocol, breaking the Stormont deadlock and tackling the economy.

Establishing her unionist credentials, Liz Truss called herself “a child of the Union” after being brought up in Paisley in Scotland.

“I believe our union is one of the key assets we have. We’re not just neighbours, we’re family,” she said.

Meanwhile, Mr Sunak’s opening speech referenced the late Ulster Unionist Party leader David Trimble, citing his commitment to East-West relations in the Good Friday Agreement.

“As a proud Briton, unionist and Ulsterman, the detail that [Lord Trimble] was most proud of when it came to the Belfast Good Friday Agreement was Strand Three, the East-West relationship,” he said.

“Because he knew that would be the counterbalance to what the nationalists were after and he had enormous foresight in making sure that was an integral part of the Belfast Agreement.”