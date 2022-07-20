Tory leadership hustings event to take place in Northern Ireland on August 17

Northern Ireland is to host a hustings event as part of the Conservative Party leadership battle next month.

According to Peter Cardwell – a former special adviser to four cabinet ministers and now TalkRadio presenter – the event will take place on August 17, but no specific venue has been announced.

The first of the 12 official public hustings organised by the Tory party in the leadership contest has been set for July 28 in Leeds, before Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak tour the UK for questioning.

A hustings for the Conservative Councillors' Association, organised separately and believed to be taking place behind closed doors, is expected to take place on Thursday.

Conservative members are expected to receive postal ballots by August 5, with the ballot shutting at 5pm on September 2 ahead of the final announcement.

Conservative Party Chairman Andrew Stephenson said: "We will shortly begin a hustings programme right across the UK, giving our members the chance to put their questions to the candidates."

Sky News will host a head-to-head debate between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss on August 4, the broadcaster has announced.

Both candidates have confirmed they will take part in the live one-hour debate hosted by Kay Burley with questions from a live studio audience, to be broadcast from 8pm.

The former chancellor and the Foreign Secretary finished in the top two places after five rounds of voting by Tory MPs, with Penny Mordaunt eliminated from the race after a bitter contest in Westminster.

Mr Sunak, the frontrunner throughout the parliamentary leg of the contest, received 137 votes in the final round of voting.

Ms Truss won 113 votes, narrowly pushing Ms Mordaunt into third place on 105.

Mr Sunak and Ms Truss will now face a campaign to win the votes of Tory members, with the result of the contest announced on September 5.

During the 2019 Conservative Party leadership race, a hustings event was held in Belfast between eventual winner Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt.