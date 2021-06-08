Translation plan for Irish and Ulster Scots ‘farcical’

TUV leader urges unionists to block £300k scheme for Assembly

TUV leader Jim Allister has hit out at “farcical” plans to set up translation services for Irish and Ulster Scots in the Assembly, despite every member in the chamber speaking English.

Plans to set up translation services for Irish and Ulster Scots were part of the New Decade, New Approach (NDNA) deal and are set to cost more than £300,000.

MLAs received a letter from the chair of the Committee on Procedures, Sinn Fein’s Caral Ni Chuilin, yesterday afternoon setting out the plans, which would see members given headsets to receive translations of speeches and contributions in the chamber.

“While this concession was foolishly made during the New Decade, New Approach agreement, every single unionist on the committee voted against the motion being tabled. It was forced through by nationalists and People Before Profit,” Mr Allister said.

“The motion would result in interpreters being hired who speak Irish and Ulster Scots. However, the farcical nature of all this is highlighted in an annex to the letter which notes: ’Ulster Scots is not currently spoken by any members at the Assembly. However, the committee recognises that the relevant provisions envisaged by NDNA apply equally to Irish and Ulster Scots and is therefore satisfied that the arrangements to be provided need to be in respect of both languages’.”

The letter to MLAs goes on to say: “The committee was advised by officials of some difficulties that had been experienced a number of years ago in respect of the availability of suitably skilled people to provide interpretation, particularly in respect of Ulster Scots, for which there is no standard language register and for which quality assuring a selection process and interpreting output would be difficult.”

The last person to speak Ulster Scots was the DUP’s Jim Shannon, more than a decade ago.

“The idea that this can be made acceptable by some sort of nod towards Ulster Scots is exposed as a farce in the very letter issued today to MLAs,” Mr Allister added.

“Stormont does not need to be spending £344,000 per annum on needless translation services. We do not need to squander — at a minimum — £43,000 on the infrastructure costs of installing this system in the chamber.

“Unionism needs to be clear on this matter. This motion is being brought before the Assembly without the consent of a single unionist on the committee with DUP and UUP members voting against it. I am today calling on all unionists to make it clear that they will block these proposals by way of a petition of concern.”

The TUV leader accused Sinn Fein and the SDLP of using the “chaos” within the DUP to their advantage.

It comes after recent statements from new DUP leader Edwin Poots, who said he wishes to “expedite” the rollout of the NDNA deal that re-established power sharing at Stormont in January last year.

The deal included additional protections for Irish and Ulster Scots included in a wider cultural bill.