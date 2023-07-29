Trevor Ringland: ‘We should all make effort to engage with Legacy Bill’

Former rugby star and politician Trevor Ringland has urged people to “make an effort to engage” with controversial plans to deal with legacy in Northern Ireland.

He also believes the Republic of Ireland should contribute to some sort of Troubles compensation fund.

The proposed legislation would end Troubles-era court cases and inquests.

In a letter published in Belfast Telegraph’s Review, the former Conservative politician said that current structures set in place “simply could not cope” with the number of outstanding legacy inquests.

“The Legacy Bill understandably caused anger because it made it clear that justice would be difficult to deliver for many victims of the Troubles,” Mr Ringland wrote.

“However, I believe we should all make an effort to engage with the proposals.

“They merely reflect aspects of the peace process that were never formally acknowledged but we already knew existed.

The ex-Ulster player continued: “In fact, in the majority of cases, the proposals offer honesty about what is achievable, as well as attempting to restore some balance to the way we deal with legacy.”

“For example, there isn’t a relatively small number of inquests outstanding, as is sometimes asserted, but over 1,400.

“These cases, including those involving the deaths of over 700 members of the security forces, all deserve the scrutiny currently being afforded to too few deaths.

“The current structure simply could not cope with this workload and therefore it cannot provide a process that is even remotely fair. The same is true for investigations by the Police Ombudsman’s office.”

Last week, MPs voted 292 to 200 to reinstate the Legacy Bill’s most contentious element, which would offer immunity from prosecution for Troubles-era crimes if they co-operate with the new Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR).

Addressing this, Mr Ringland stated: “In addition, the significant number of civil actions aimed at the state have effectively become a state-funded Troubles compensation fund, but available only to those injured by the security forces.

“This is grossly unfair, given that 90% of deaths and injuries were caused by paramilitaries and none of these were justified or understandable. Perhaps the money that this costs could be invested in a more equitable scheme of compensation or in promoting reconciliation rather than deepening divisions.

“The Republic could contribute to this, given that it has drawn a line under legacy issues since 1998, including some questionable aspects of the role it played in our conflict, and yet is quick to condemn the actions of others.

“Across this island, we need to challenge our hatreds better and those who continue to promote them.”