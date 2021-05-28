Tributes as UUP veteran Olive Whitten dies following illness

The UUP has paid tribute to a party stalwart and councillor who passed away following illness.

Mrs Olive M Whitten MBE was described as an “outstanding party stalwart” She had served for many years as Honorary Secretary to the Newry & Armagh Constituency Association as well as acting as election agent to various party candidates. She also served two terms as an Ulster Unionist representative on Armagh City and District council.

UUP chairman Danny Kennedy said: “I will remember Olive with great fondness for her hard work and dedication to and on behalf of the party, but also for her many personal acts of kindness and encouragement over the years.

“Olive was a great friend and colleague and I am deeply grieved at her passing. I offer my sincere sympathy to her sisters and family circle at this sad and difficult time.”

Former Ulster Unionist MEP Jim Nicholson paid tribute to Mrs Whitten who was his election agent when he was elected as MP for Newry & Armagh in 1983. Mr Nicholson paid tribute to a “great Ulster Unionist lady”.