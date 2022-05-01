Tributes paid following death of Newtownards councillor Jimmy Menagh

Tributes have been paid following the death of Ards and North Down councillor Jimmy Menagh.

The Newtownards man served as an independent on the council having topped the poll in the town at the 2019 council elections.

It is understood he had been suffering from ill health.

TUV Strangford Assembly candidate Stephen Cooper described the councillor as “Mr Ards” and referenced his “incessant dedication” to the people in the town.

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of my colleague and close friend on Ards and North Down Borough Council, Alderman Jimmy Menagh,” Mr Cooper said.

"In spite of his ill health, he joined me on the campaign trail in his beloved Newtownards which he served so well for many years.

“That in itself spoke volumes of our bond and his values.

“He was a loyal son of Ulster, devoted to his home town of Newtownards and a committed loyalist.

“He will leave a huge void not only to his family and friends, and myself personally and professionally but also to the wider Newtownards constituency of which he served so faithfully.

“I am honoured to have been so close to Jimmy for so many years and I will miss his humour, loyalty and most of all, his dedication to public service.

“I want to pass on my sincere condolences to his family circle.”