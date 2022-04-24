Tributes paid to Alliance’s Michael Long following death of his father

Tributes across the political spectrum have been paid to Alliance Party councillor Michael Long after the death of his father on Saturday evening.

Mr Long took to social media to explain it has been a “long and difficult week” for his family and said his dad “passed away peacefully surrounded by those he loved”.

“Our dad passed away at the Ulster on Saturday evening about 8.40pm,” he wrote.

“We were glad that he died peacefully and we were with him. We would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers in recent days.

“The past week has been very long and difficult with nights spent on ward floors and eating far too many biscuits.

“We would like to thank all the nurses and doctors in the ED and on Ward 6C for their dedication, support and help over the past week.

“We are so sad to have lost our Dad but thankful for his wonderful life. We will let you know more details for funeral arrangements in due course and the house will be private.”

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long added her own tribute to her father-in-law, writing: “’The Prof’ Adrian Long was many things to me: governor at my school, my university lecturer, my friend's dad and then my father-in-law.

“I loved him very much and will miss him hugely.

“The last week has been difficult for us all, but we're comforted knowing he suffered no pain.”

Others on social media sent their own tributes, including other figures from politics in Northern Ireland.

Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie tweeted: “Really sorry to hear this Michael, my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at this very difficult and sad time.”

Former First Minister Arlene Foster wrote: “Sorry to hear this sad news Naomi. Deepest sympathy to you and Michael.”

Former SDLP leader and current member of the House of Lords Baroness Margaret Ritchie added: “Deepest sympathies Naomi and Michael.”