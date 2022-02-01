Tributes paid to ‘one of a kind’ writer and broadcaster Anita Robinson

Tributes from journalists and politicians in Derry have been made after the death of the popular writer and broadcaster Anita Robinson.

Following her death after a short illness at the age of 76, many of her colleagues and friends passed on their condolences to her family.

A regular contributor to BBC Radio Foyle, colleagues at the station announced the news on Twitter.

“We can confirm the desperately sad news that our dear colleague Anita Robinson has died in hospital in Belfast,” the tribute read.

"So many in the Radio Foyle family are saddened today. Anita was a one off and our heartfelt sadness is with daughter Sarah and Anita’s wide circle of friends."

As a columnist, Ms Robinson had written for the Irish News and with the Derry News when it was first launched in 2001.

She is predeceased by her husband Trevor who passed away seven years ago.

The SDLP leader and Foyle MP, Colum Eastwood, commented: “I was saddened to hear of the passing of long-time writer and broadcaster Anita Robinson. She will be missed by people in Derry and right across the North who have enjoyed her witty and insightful newspaper columns and radio broadcasts over many years.”

He added: “She always brought a bit of colour to proceedings and it won her many fans in print and on the airwaves.

“Anita also worked as a teacher in our city and made a huge contribution to our education sector, even after retiring she always fought the corner of our teachers and local schools. Her loss will be felt among her many former colleagues and pupils. My thoughts are with Anita’s daughter Sarah and all of her family and friends following this sad news.”

BBC Radio Foyle presenter Mark Patterson added that she had “brightened every room” and would be remembered as “a darling, elegant woman”.

Journalist Elaine McGee said her friend had been “truly one of a kind”.

"Derry has lost one of the best today with the passing of Anita Robinson. Could never have imagined our conversation just before Christmas would be our last.

"Rest in peace Anita, I will so miss you and your beautiful voice.”