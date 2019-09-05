Tributes to former SDLP Castlereagh councillor

Tributes have been paid to a former SDLP councillor for Castlereagh, Rosaleen Hughes.

A family notice said she passed away peacefully at home in Belfast and was the beloved sister of Joe, Leo and Patricia.

Her party colleague, councillor Seamas de Faoite, described her as a "South Belfast stalwart".

"My thoughts are with her family and the many, many friends she had established over the years," he said on Twitter.

"Rosaleen will be sorely missed on the Ormeau Road, where she has been a feature for many years."

Alasdair McDonnell, former MP for South Belfast, said: "So many of us are saddened at the death of the great Rosaleen Hughes. Former community activist, Castlereagh councillor and friend to so many of us."

A funeral mass will be held at 10am this Friday at St Malachy's Church in Belfast.

A second service will be held on Saturday at 11.30am in Co Cork at St Mary's Church, Berrings.

Burial will follow in St Senan's Cemetery, Tower, Co Cork.