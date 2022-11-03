Trigger Article 16 to provide ‘time and space’ to achieve negotiated outcome over NI Protocol, says UUP leader Doug Beattie

Meanwhile Taoiseach Micheal Martin ‘encouraged’ by new PM Rishi Sunak

The Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie has called for Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol to be triggered in a bid to find a negotiated solution over the issue.

Mr Beattie said the restarting of negotiations between the UK and Brussels over the post-Brexit trading agreement means the mechanism within the agreement should be enacted and any recent talk of an election here should be “paused”.

Under Article 16, any party to the Brexit trade deal can trigger unilateral action to suspend the protocol in the event it causes “serious economic, societal or environmental difficulties” or a “diversion of trade”.

Read more Northern Ireland election date will be confirmed ‘soon’, says NIO minister

In recent months relationships between London and the trading-bloc have improved and Mr Beattie said now was the time to allow talks to “continue in earnest”.

“Something needs to change. The opportunity exists to pause the calling of an election and allow negotiations between to the United Kingdom and European Union to continue in earnest,” he said.

“We believe that the time is right for the UK to trigger Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol to facilitate this.

“A negotiated outcome which removes the Irish Sea Border will be the remedy, not rerunning an election we had six months ago. It is clear that the atmosphere and willingness to address the problems created by the Protocol are currently in a much different place than they have been.

“They should be given time and space to continue as long as progress is being made. After all this time I think it would be madness for the UK Government to jeopardise that because they have got themselves on a hook over the election that they are too embarrassed to be seen to climb down from.”

Responding to the suggestion, Alliance Party MP Stephen Farry called the idea “counterproductive”.

"It does the opposite of finding time and space,” Mr Farry tweeted.

“Instead, it triggers a debate with EU on whether it is justified and then invites counter-measures. Better to leave grace periods in place, and keep negotiating.”

Meanwhile, Irish premier Micheal Martin said he has been “encouraged” by his conversations with new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak over the protocol.

Speaking on Wednesday as he delivered the Romanes Lecture at the University of Oxford, the Taoiseach said the European Union wants to find a solution to the protocol issue.

“To those who have pointed to problems in the operation of the Protocol, I want to say that we are listening and Europe is determined to find a solution,” he said.

“I am persuaded that he [Rishi Sunak] understands that we urgently need to find a way back to an agenda defined by growth and cooperation.”

The Northern Ireland Protocol was aimed at avoiding a hard border with Ireland but has created economic barriers on the movement of goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, causing resentment and anger among many unionists and loyalists.

The dispute has created an impasse in efforts to form a devolved government administration in Belfast.