Troubles amnesty: Former victims commissioner voices ‘huge concerns’ over latest plans

The Prince of Wales reads the Queen's speech in the House of Lords Chamber, during the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster. (PA)

A former victims commissioner has voiced concerns that new legacy plans from the government will sideline victims and survivors.

Speaking on BBC Good Morning Ulster, Patricia McBride was responding to the latest government details set out in the Queen’s Speech.

She said the government had already engaged in a campaign of “victim blaming” over the Troubles legacy plans, to ensure victims and survivors didn’t get the information and closure they needed.

Ms McBride said her concern over the proposal was that any “amnesty for human rights abuse is anathema to international human rights and humanitarian law regardless of how you dress it up in any words”.

The plans have been slightly changed from the previous proposals for an unconditional amnesty, with immunity from prosecution now depending on a perpetrator’s cooperation with a new Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery.

Civil cases currently in progress can already continue but no new ones can be taken.

Inquests that have not yet reached “substantive hearings” would also no longer be allowed to continue.

Ms McBride said the concept of a conditional amnesty was of huge concern, asking who would determine what level of cooperation would be considered enough.

She said such a measure would need the oversight of an international and independent body.

Accusing the government of trying to tie things up “in a nice little neat bow,” she said this would not be the experience for victims and survivors.

"It’s not really designed to help them, it’s just designed to put a lid on the past and move on.

"There are huge concerns about this and who administers it and how it is managed.”

Asked if the new plans put power in the hands of perpetrators, Ms McBride said there were too many details that remained unknown.

This included the level of forthcoming information that could be considered sufficient to receive immunity.