Troubles amnesty legislation to be introduced in Westminster within next six months: reports

Controversial Government proposals on legacy are expected to be introduced at Westminster within the next six months, according to the Sunday Telegraph.

It is reported the plans, which include the creation of a statute of limitations, will be a pledge in the Queen’s Speech next month.

UK veterans minister Leo Docherty told the newspaper he expects the plans to be introduced “very soon”.

Northern Ireland Secretary of State Brandon Lewis previously said the process of bringing forward the legislation has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine, and that the Government is listening to victims' groups, veterans and civic society.

Mr Docherty told the Sunday Telegraph: “If this was easy, we would have done it already - and it is very complicated because it is Northern Ireland.

"But, I'm pleased to say, we expect from the Northern Ireland Office a bill that will give closure to veterans of (Operation) Banner, of whom there are some 300,000.

“We expect this bill to give closure with honour and finality and I expect that to come forward very soon.

"It's really about ensuring that it was legally watertight - it has taken this long because we're trying to get it right.”

The legislation being brought by the Government would end all prosecutions for incidents up to April 1998 and would apply to military veterans as well as ex-paramilitaries.

The proposals, which Prime Minister Boris Johnson said would allow Northern Ireland to “draw a line under the Troubles”, would also end all legacy inquests and civil actions related to the conflict.

But the plan has been heavily criticised by all the main political parties in Northern Ireland as well as the Irish Government, and a range of victims’ and survivors’ groups.

Former veterans minister Johnny Mercer said he would “believe it when I see it”.

Mr Mercer quit as the minister last year over the lack of progress on the legislation.

“A named bill in the Queen’s Speech is a significant move forward on this legislation that should have been enacted years ago,” he added.

“The delays have cost lives and put Northern Ireland veterans through hell needlessly. My thoughts are with them today.”

In response, a Government source told the newspaper: “It is absolutely our intention to include this legislation to be introduced in the third session.

"Pressure on the parliamentary timetable meant it wasn’t introduced before the pre-election period in Northern Ireland.

“Our hope is for a swift introduction, as we are able to bring forward proposals having reflected on all our engagement following our command paper last summer, as we promised.”