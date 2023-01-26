Troubles legacy bill will face further changes, says NI Secretary

The government plans to introduce further changes to its proposed Northern Ireland legacy legislation, the NI Secretary has said.

Speaking to The Irish Times during a visit to Washington DC on Wednesday, Chris Heaton-Harris said the legislation would proceed but that it was likely to be subject to further amendments in the coming weeks.

The planned legacy legislation for Northern Ireland will create a new truth recovery body which will offer immunity from prosecution to perpetrators who co-operate with its inquiries.

The body will take over responsibility for all Troubles inquiries, and other avenues of criminal and civil investigation and inquests will be closed down.

The plans are widely opposed by the five main political parties here, victims and human rights groups and the Irish government.

However, the legislation does have the backing of veterans’ groups.

Mr Heaton-Harris met a number of senior US politicians on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, including a cohort who had expressed their opposition to the legislation in writing to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak last week.

The group of nearly 30 US congressmen said in a letter on Friday that the proposed measures would “undermine the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement, the bedrock of peace in Northern Ireland”.

Read more Government plans amendments to controversial Troubles legacy legislation in House of Lords

They also believe the legislation would deny justice to “thousands of families”.

Mr Heaton-Harris said the government had announced some changes to the Bill last week.

He is seeking cross-government consent for further amendments which he is “confident people will understand will improve it greatly”.

New amendments in one area would aim to ensure that there was “no gap in justice”.

He told the Irish Times: “I want to get cross government consent to change that a bit.

“Also there is no statute of limitations in this Bill. We want to make sure that if you do not co-operate and then you are found to have done something heinous in the Troubles and then you go through the judicial system as it is now, so there is a penalty.

“If you perjure or lie to the commission then there are penalties that are commensurate with that.”

The NI Secretary also told US politicians that talks on the future of the NI Protocol were continuing between the UK and EU.

Mr Heaton-Harris said many had seen the recent joint communique between EU and UK and noticed that there had been some movement.

Asked if he had a contingency plan in the event of an EU-UK agreement being reached on the protocol with which the DUP was unhappy and still refused to go back to Stormont, Mr Heaton-Harris said there were a lot of “what ifs and whataboutery” on that issue and one step should be taken at a time.

He made clear there was “a long way to go before we get a deal on the protocol”.