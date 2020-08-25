Troubles pensions scheme could cost up to £800m, says Naomi Long

Justice Minister Naomi Long has said it could be months before victims of the Troubles receive their pensions and that the scheme could cost up to £800m.

The Department of Justice will run the Victims' Payments Board and will receive grants from the Executive Office to fund it.

It comes after deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill agreed to nominate a department after a judge ruled that an ongoing delay was unlawful.

Mrs Long, speaking on Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster, said it was "regrettable" that victims had to go to court to make the Executive move forward with the scheme.

Read more Victims tell of their relief as Stormont finally moves on pensions

However, she said there was still obstacles ahead.

"We are not the best placed department to do this, considering the complexities of the work that is to be done," the minister said.

An emotional day for Jennifer McNern whose High Court action, on behalf of terrorists' victims like herself, over the non-implementation of pensions for Troubles victims led to the rulling that forced the Northern Ireland Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill into action

"We do not have a system that already does weekly or monthly payments, so it is something that we are going to have to develop.

"I am very pleased that the department will be taking this forward. There are still a lot of issues that have to be resolved in terms of the long term finance. But I think those issues we can work together on in parallel with the work developing the scheme.

"That is the most important thing, is that we have now taken the pause button off of this scheme and we can move forward."

Read more Justice Department designated in step forward for Troubles compensation

Asked how long it will take before victims will receive payments, Mrs Long said: "I can't give hard and fast timings on that. We are talking months and we have to be realistic about that.

"I don't want to over promise and under deliver when it comes to these things. We have a lot of work to do in the department."

Jennifer McNern, centre, and a number of other Troubles victims associated with the Wave Trauma centre outside Belfast High Court on Monday morning (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mrs Long said the most important responsibility of her department will be to appoint the panel who will make the decisions about who will be eligible for the pension.

She added that is was not yet clear where the money will come from for the scheme, but that it was clear that the money will not solely come from the Northern Ireland Executive.

She said additional support will be required from Westminster and that the scheme could cost anything up to £800m.

She added: "I am certainly not going to sit back and do nothing until we have an agreement on the money. I will get my part of the job done and it will then be for others to step up to the plate and ensure that there are no delays when it comes to funding the scheme."

The scheme will pay out £2,000 to £10,000 a year to victims depending on the severity of the injury.

The payment scheme was held up due to a dispute between Sinn Fein and the UK Government over eligibility criteria that are set to exclude anyone convicted of inflicting serious harm during the Troubles.

It was due to open for applications at the end of May but this was delayed due to a failure by the Executive Office (which is shared by Mrs O’Neill and First Minister Arlene Foster, to nominate a Stormont department to take responsibility for it.