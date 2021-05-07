Troubles prosecutions amnesty: ‘The last time I felt as angry was on the day my sister was killed’

Anguish: Mark Kelly holds a photograph of his 12-year-old sister Carol-Ann, who he saw die after being struck by a plastic bullet in Belfast in 1981 Credit: Brian Lawless/PA

There has been widespread condemnation of plans by the Government to ‘draw a line’ under unsolved Troubles killings.

Victims and politicians have expressed anger at leaked plans for what is effectively an amnesty that would end future criminal investigations.

Mark Kelly, whose 12-year-old sister, Carol-Ann, died after being struck in the back of the head by a plastic bullet in Belfast in 1981, described the proposals as "absolutely disgraceful".

"When I heard the news, I was just so angry, I felt like I did on the day Carol-Ann was killed”.

Sinn Fein MP John Finucane, whose father Pat was murdered by the UDA in 1989 called the plans for a statute of limitations “an outright attack on the justice system and the rule of law”.

Michael O’Hare, brother of 12-year-old Majella O’Hare, shot dead by a soldier in 1976 said: “I will fight on for Majella. She should still be with us. The least she deserves is justice.”

Margaret Valente’s husband Peter (33) was killed by the IRA in 1980. She said she wants truth rather than judicial justice: “I just want to know what happened, I don’t want anybody to be jailed, they’d be 80 now, there is no point jailing someone in their 80s.”

Chief Constable Simon Byrne said while he has no advance sight of what the Government is planning, the PSNI had "consistently" voiced its support for the Stormont House Agreement mechanisms.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said: "The Irish Government is very clear. It has an agreement in place with the British Government and with the parties of Northern Ireland and with many victims' organisations. Any unilateral move from that would be a breach of trust, as far as we are concerned,"

DUP MP Gavin Robinson said veterans should not be subjected to a "cycle of reinvestigations" in the absence of new evidence. However, he insisted that access to justice was a vital principle dealing with the past.

Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald urged the Irish Government to "stand up" for the Stormont House deal.

"Many of these families have spent decades trying to get the truth about the killings of their loved ones in the face of cover-up, wilful destruction of evidence, and failures to investigate crimes including murder," she said.

Shadow Secretary of State Louise Haigh said: “This major departure from the Stormont House Agreement demonstrates an inexcusable disregard for victims.”

,Alliance deputy leader Stephen Farry MP said: " We need a comprehensive system for legacy, with everyone equal under the law, or else victims will never receive the justice, truth and reconciliation they deserve.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood called the plans a “kick in the face” to victims.