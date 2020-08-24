Troubles victims set to receive compensation after Executive Office picks department to run scheme

Troubles victims are set receive their long-awaited pension after the Executive Office nominated a Stormont department to run the scheme.

The Department of Justice will run the Victims' Payments Board and will recieve grants from the Executive Office to fund the necessary administrative measures.

"This will allow the recruitment of board members, IT developments and other steps needed to establish the board to proceed," an Executive Office statement said.

The scheme will pay out £2,000 to £10,000 a year depending on the severity of the injury.

It comes after deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill agreed to nominate a department after a judge ruled that an ongoing delay was unlawful.

She was highly criticised by a High Court judge for refusing comply with a legislative requirement to set up the scheme to gain political leverage over the UK Government.

The joint legal challenge against the delay was brought by Jennifer McNern, who lost both legs in a Troubles bombing in 1972, and Brian Turley, one of the “hooded men” who were arrested and interrogated by the British Army in 1971.

Justice Minister Naomi Long said that while she regretted the scheme becoming a legal issue she was hopeful it would now proceed.

"Preliminary work has already begun within my department to examine the practical details of implementation of the scheme and I am committed to our taking the scheme forward as quickly as possible," the Alliance leader said.

“There will be a number of steps which need to be gone through before the scheme can open for applications, and before payments can commence: however, today’s developments mean work on the new scheme can be advanced in earnest. My officials will keep interested parties informed at each stage and of expected timelines as the work develops."

Mrs Long said that questions remained around how exactly the compensation would be funded.

“Notwithstanding the judgement, it is clear that there remains a lack of political agreement over aspects of the scheme and, in particular, there is an urgent need to resolve the source of funding for the payments," she said.

"I am absolutely clear that the UK Government has a critical role to play in this regard and am committed to working with the Secretary of State, Treasury and Executive Colleagues to ensure that the necessary funding is in place to support delivery of this important scheme for victims.”

Justice Minister Naomi Long

DUP Westminster leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said the news was "another step in the right direction for innocent victims who have campaigned for such a payment for the best part of this decade".

"It is now time to work at full speed to enable payments to be made," he said.

UUP MLA Doug Beattie said the news would come as a "huge relief" to many.

“Now that we finally have a department designated to administer the scheme, it is time to move on, adhere to the law and act swiftly to ensure that the innocent victims receive the pension they deserve," he said.

Read more Michelle O'Neill to progress Troubles pension scheme after High Court rules delay is unlawful

The payment scheme was held up due to a dispute between Sinn Fein and the UK Government over eligibility criteria that are set to exclude anyone convicted of inflicting serious harm during the Troubles.

It was due to open for applications at the end of May but this was delayed due to a failure by the Executive Office (TEO) which is shared by Ms O’Neill and First Minister Arlene Foster, to nominate a Stormont department to take responsibility for it.

Initially, Ms O’Neill and Mrs Foster refused to progress with the scheme – Mrs Foster citing the funding issue and Ms O’Neill objecting on the twin grounds of funding and eligibility.

However, Mrs Foster subsequently dropped her opposition and during the court hearing the judge was told the First Minister was now willing to designate a department immediately.

Additional reporting by PA