Truss ‘has six months to save Tories’ as polls show voters unimpressed

Liz Truss is under massive pressure after securing a narrower-than-expected victory to become Conservative Party leader and the new Prime Minister, with backbenchers warning she has as little as six months to save the party from electoral defeat.

Ms Truss promised cheering Tory activists “we will deliver, we will deliver, we will deliver” as she was named party leader in the same Westminster conference centre where Boris Johnson claimed the crown little more than three years ago.

Senior aides confirmed she is in talks with energy companies over a support package worth as much as £100bn to offset predicted rises in average domestic fuel bills from £1,971 to £3,549 in October, and £7,000 or more by the spring.

But already storm clouds were gathering over her premiership, as polls suggested voters are disappointed by her arrival in 10 Downing Street and have scant faith in her.

Her 57%-43% margin of victory over Rishi Sunak was the tightest since rule changes put the choice of leader into the hands of Tory members, with her tally lower even than the 60.7% secured by Iain Duncan Smith in 2001.

Home Secretary Priti Patel walked out of the Government before she could be pushed following briefings there would no place for her in the Cabinet. Close Johnson ally Nigel Adams also quit his Cabinet Office job.

Ms Truss is expected to appoint a heavily right-leaning Cabinet drawn from her personal supporters after being confirmed as Prime Minister by the Queen at Balmoral today.

Close ally Kwasi Kwarteng will be installed as Chancellor, with Suella Braverman set to take Home Secretary, James Cleverly expected to head the Foreign Office and Jacob Rees-Mogg tipped as Ms Truss’s Business Secretary.

But leading centrists are being lined up for posts, including former Lord Chancellor Sir Robert Buckland — tipped for Wales Secretary – and Tom Tugendhat, believed to be being offered a security role.

Mr Sunak, who is not expected to feature in the new Government, urged his supporters to “now unite behind the new PM, Liz Truss, as she steers the country through difficult times”.

And MPs who backed his bid made clear there would be no immediate revolt against the new PM, indicating they will give her a chance to make good on her “twin track” approach of holding down energy bills in the short-term while boosting supplies for the future.

An aide to the new Tory leader said she now accepted that a “sticking plaster” was needed immediately, but was insistent that the bailout approach “can’t continue ad infinitum”.

Her plan is still to be finalised, but it is thought it may involve loans to companies to be paid back over many years as wholesale prices fall. It will be unveiled within seven days and possibly as early as Thursday, while Mr Kwarteng will set out wider plans for tax cuts in an emergency budget before Parliament breaks for conference season on September 23.

In her victory speech Ms Truss paid tribute to “my friend” Boris Johnson, who she said had “got Brexit done, crushed Jeremy Corbyn, rolled out the vaccine and stood up to Vladimir Putin”.

But there was an awkward silence as she sent a message to the outgoing PM: “You are admired from Kyiv to Carlisle.”

And polls found only lukewarm support for the third Conservative Prime Minister in succession to be chosen by the party rather than by voters.

A YouGov survey of 2,500 voters found that half (50%) — including a third (33%) of 2019 Tory voters — were disappointed at her selection. Just one in seven (14%) believes she will be a better PM than Johnson, and one in five (19%) has confidence in her to tackle the cost-of-living.

A separate poll by Savanta ComRes found that just 18% believe she can unite the country, against half (51%) who think she cannot. Only 18% had a favourable view of the new PM, just 10% thought her party was united, and 60% said she should call an election by the end of the year. © The Independent

