TUV defend east Belfast candidate John Ross over criticism of 2019 Bloody Sunday comments

The TUV has defended its East Belfast election candidate John Ross – a former paratrooper – after the Bloody Sunday Trust challenged him about comments he made at a protest in 2019.

In a press release issued on Thursday, the Londonderry-based group questioned whether Mr Ross “is fit to be a candidate seeking election”.

The criticism of the Assembly election candidate comes in response to comments he made at a protest outside the BBC in Belfast.

Read more Veteran one of two TUV candidates for Assembly

The video – uploaded on the YouTube account of former TUV councillor Jolene Bunting – shows Mr Ross speaking to a crowd in 2019, where he states: “One Para, and I make no apology for saying it, carried out a very successful operation.”

In a later part of the video, Mr Ross referenced Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie, who criticised a television interview given by another paratrooper in which the soldier described Bloody Sunday as: "A good operation, a job well done. They all came out alive."

In a statement, Tony Doherty, chair of the Bloody Sunday Trust, said he was challenging TUV leader Jim Allister to decide if Mr Ross should stand as a candidate.

The TUV has defended Mr Ross’ comments and said it was not for others to decide who their candidate would be.

Mr Doherty’s father was shot dead along with 12 others on January 30 1972. Another man died four months later from his injuries.

“Bloody Sunday has been the subject of a meticulous public inquiry which found that all those killed and wounded were innocent and that they were all shot (by Paras) who were acting without fear or panic,” he said.

“Mr Ross’ comments are cold, highly insensitive and blatantly untrue.

“No candidate in any election should be allowed to present distorted claims about victims of violence. I would like to ask Mr Ross and Mr Allister which part of the military operation on Bloody Sunday was successful and what was good about it?”

Mr Ross has also been criticised by SDLP councillor Brian Tierney, the SDLP's representative on the Bloody Sunday Trust.

Mr Tierney described Mr Ross’ comments in 2019 of as “a real kick in the teeth not just to the Bloody Sunday families and survivors, but to all victims”.

“Are the TUV happy to stand over these remarks that Bloody Sunday, the mass murder of 14 innocent people, was a ‘successful operation’?” he added.

A spokesperson for the TUV defended their candidate and said it was “not for the Bloody Sunday Trust or the SDLP” to decide who the party’s candidate is.

“Mr Ross is an excellent candidate who has served his country with distinction and who has been deeply involved in the campaign for justice for those who served in Operation Banner,” said a TUV spokesperson.

“TUV looks forward to the people of east Belfast being able to pass their verdict on Mr Ross.

“Bloody Sunday is a controversial event which has seen various conflicting judicial findings.

“Mr Ross is entitled to make the point that the quote he referenced was distorted by excluding the words “They all came out alive” when it was widely reported.

“If Councillor Tierney had bothered to actually listen to what Mr Ross said, he would know that the reason for even mentioning the quote was that it was distorted in exactly the fashion he has in his ill-judged attack on our East Belfast candidate.”