TUV hit out at ‘juvenile attack on democracy’ as election posters stolen in Co Tyrone

Posters belonging to Sinn Fein and SDLP also stolen and set alight over recent days

The TUV have become the latest party to hit out at the theft and damage of election material across Northern Ireland in recent days, after posters belonging to one of their candidates were stolen.

The party’s west Tyrone candidate Trevor Clarke said posters belonging to him, which were on display close to Edwards Primary School in Castlederg, were stolen on Monday evening.

The theft of the TUV candidate’s posters comes on the back of other reported incidents in recent days, including election posters belonging to the SDLP’s Charlotte Carson set on fire at Cyprus Avenue in east Belfast.

The SDLP’s Strangford candidate Conor Houston also had more than 20 posters stolen in the Newtownards area at the end of last week.

Meanwhile, Sinn Fein MLA Jemma Dolan confirmed a number of her election posters in Enniskillen had been stolen and set alight.

The Fermanagh and south Tyrone MLA wrote on social media: “Election posters are part of our democratic culture. Removing them is doing nothing but attempting to interfere with democracy.”

Mr Clarke said the “unlawful interference” would not deter his campaign and also challenged others “across the political spectrum” to condemn the incident.

The TUV politician also claimed posters belonging to other candidates in the area were not removed.

"Several of my posters on display close to Edwards Primary School were stolen last night,” he said.

“Those involved were selective in their petty attempt to undermine the democratic process - the only other election posters in the vicinity, those belonging to Sinn Fein, were left untouched and undisturbed.

“The element concerned is obviously fearful of what democracy may deliver in the Assembly Election, in particular the possibility of an effective Unionist voice being returned to represent the people of West Tyrone.

“Their unlawful interference won’t deter my campaign in the slightest.

“I await with interest the condemnation from across the political spectrum of this juvenile attack on democracy."

In a statement to the Belfast Telegraph, the PSNI confirmed they are investigating a number of reports of election posters being damaged or stolen and said they plan to “fully respond” to finding those responsible.

Chief Superintendent Muir Clark said: “Police have received a number of reports recently relating to election posters being damaged, removed and set alight in various locations across Northern Ireland.

“Thefts of election posters or criminal damage to them will be investigated as crimes, and all reasonable steps taken to recover any available evidence.

“Police will fully respond to these incidents and any identified suspects will be liable to prosecution. Like all incidents and offences due consideration will be given as to whether or not they are perceived to be motivated by hate.

“We would strongly discourage people from engaging in this criminal behaviour. I would appeal to anyone who witnesses the theft of election posters to contact Police immediately.”