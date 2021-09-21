TUV leader Allister loses Stormont vote on Public Appointments bill

A Private Member’s Bill to prevent political representatives with a serious conviction sitting on public bodies has fallen at the second stage.

The Public Appointments Bill was brought forward by the TUV leader Jim Allister and was halted after 88 MLAs voted – 40 in favour and 48 against.

Mr Allister accused the Alliance Party and SDLP of “killing” his bill and acting like “Sinn Fein’s little helpers” by voting against it.

If the bill had progressed to become law, it would have affected Sinn Fein's Gerry Kelly and Paul Kavanagh, who sit on the Policing Board and Education Authority respectively.

Mr Allister previously explained the bill was based on his Special Advisers Act which passed in 2013.

His new bill was intended to stop anyone with a serious criminal conviction (defined as a conviction resulting in a sentence of five years or more) from being appointed as a political member to the Policing Board or the Education Authority, or continuing to hold such office.

During Tuesday’s debate, Mr Allister called on MLAs to reject allowing those who had been “a victim maker” and an “unrepentant terrorist” to sit on such bodies.

Sinn Fein’s Caoimhe Archibald accused Mr Allister bringing an anti-Good Friday Agreement bill to the house.

Opposing the bill, she called it anti-democratic and argued the role of former prisoners had been vital to building confidence in policing in Northern Ireland.

DUP MLA Christopher Stalford said that he did not want to see former terrorists rewarded just for leaving their violent past behind.

Sinn Fein’s John O’Dowd denied that Sinn Fein had appointed anyone to public positions that would cause harm.

SDLP MLA Colin McGrath said that the Good Friday Agreement had been one of the greatest peace building efforts of the 20th century.

He argued that Mr Allister’s bill was not in the same spirit, and that imposing a blanket ban for those with a serious conviction was a step too far.

Ulster Unionist MLA John Stewart said he supported the bill, and accused Sinn Fein of appointing people who were “unapologetic” about their crimes.

Alliance MLA Andrew Muir also said his party considered the bill a step too far, noting that anyone who sat on the Policing Board was required to take a pledge of office.

South Down MLA Jim Wells responded to say that Gerry Kelly had taken that pledge but had still never apologised for his past.

Sinn Fein’s Linda Dillon said that her party colleague Mr Kelly cared deeply about helping people and that “exclusion doesn’t work”.

She added that he carried out his role on the Policing Board despite threats against his life from dissident republicans.

Mr Kelly was previously convicted for the Old Bailey court bombing in 1973.

He was found guilty of causing explosions and sentenced to two life terms after being found with 14 rifles in his possession when he was arrested in London.

He was given a Royal Prerogative of Mercy as part of a deal to secure his extradition from the Netherlands, where he was arrested after his escape from the Maze prison in 1983.

He later spent another three years in the Maze before his release in 1989.

Mr Kavanagh had been serving five life sentences for his part in an IRA bombing campaign in Britain in the 1970s and 1980s before his release under the terms of the Good Friday Agreement.

One of his crimes included the bombing of the Chelsea Barracks which had targeted a bus carrying British Army soldiers in 1981.

The blast had killed two civilians and injured 40 people, including 23 soldiers.