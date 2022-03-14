TUV will never be bridesmaid for Sinn Fein, Allister tells conference

Triumphant: TUV leader Jim Allister after his speech at the party conference. Credit: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

The TUV “will never be bridesmaid for Sinn Fein” Jim Allister has vowed, as the party leader - buoyed by recent poll results - looked forward to May’s Assembly election.

Mr Allister also called for a “coalition of the willing” in the Executive, rather than a mandatory cross-community government.

Mr Allister has been the party’s sole MLA at Stormont throughout its history.

He referred to rising poll numbers for TUV, “inducing others to harden their stand” on the Northern Ireland Protocol and “sing off our hymn sheet”.

“We’re in a great position where there is a rising tide of support for this party across this province. I have a simple message for you: go back to your constituencies and work for victory,” he told supporters to cheers.

A large part of Mr Allister’s address related to the protocol, and he urged the UK Government not just to trigger Article 16 to suspend the protocol, but to “repudiate it”.

He described it as an “instrument to break up this United Kingdom, a device to leave Northern Ireland aligned with the Republic under the foreign sovereignty of the EU”.

Turning to the Stormont Assembly, Mr Allister vowed to never be part of nominating a deputy first minister to “enthrone a Sinn Fein first minister”.

He challenged the DUP and UUP to make their position clear.

“There can only ever be a Sinn Fein first minister - even if they were the biggest party - if they find some stooge of a unionist party to fill the post of deputy,” he said.

“TUV has no difficulty answering that question, I can tell you this party will never be bridesmaid for Sinn Fein.

“My challenge today to other unionist leaders: will they assure the unionist people of the same?”

Mr Allister also urged the changing of government at Stormont from a mandatory coalition to a voluntary coalition.

“TUV is very clear, if this Stormont can’t be fixed then it’s not worth having,” he said.

“There is a way to fix it ... a coalition of the willing ... a voluntary coalition with a vigorous, properly resourced opposition. But if that is too much for those who demand power for themselves at any price, then there is nothing left to give.”

Meanwhile, he leader of the Green Party NI has urged voters to “move beyond traditional politics of division” as she criticised first minister Paul Givan’s resignation over the NI Protocol as a “political stunt” and urged an end to a “manufactured crisis”.

Addressing her own party’s conference in Belfast, Clare Bailey also highlighted Stormont’s instability.

“With no first or deputy first minister, devolution is not operating as it should. This situation is farcical and very damaging,” she said.

“Political stunts from the DUP first minister’s resignation do nothing to change the protocol, it is a sticking plaster over internal party wranglings (rather) than anything to do with solving international agreements and trade deals. Those who wanted Brexit have got Brexit and need to take responsibility for Brexit.

“A political system that allows this situation to arise is clearly a system long overdue for reform.

“It’s time to put an end to manufactured crises - we want a system that can cope with the issues facing people’s lives.

“We need politicians who are willing to do the job they were elected to do. No more deadlock, no more stalemate, no more collapse.”

Ms Bailey said that as a result the planned three-year Stormont Budget will not be delivered, including an additional £300 million.

“As people struggle to afford to feed their families and heat their homes, Stormont is sitting on £300 million of emergency funding which can’t be spent due to the collapse of the Executive,” she said.

She urged the DUP to nominate a first minister to allow the Executive to be re-established in the final weeks before the Assembly is dissolved for fresh elections.

The Green Party is running candidates in all 18 constituencies. It currently has two MLAs - Ms Bailey in South Belfast and Rachel Woods in North Down.

While Ms Bailey’s recent Climate Bill was overtaken by one proposed by Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots, she said that through amendments it is now “much stronger”.

“It’s not everything we wanted, particularly the less ambitious methane targets, however we have to respect the will of the House,” she said.

“This has been a democratically developed Bill, with much cross-party working, now it’s time we ensure its delivery.”