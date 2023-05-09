‘TUV will never bow knee to foreign law or Sinn Fein’, says Jim Allister

Jim Allister has stressed that the TUV “will never bow the knee to foreign law or to Sinn Fein”, during his party’s manifesto launch on Tuesday.

Speaking at the Dunadry hotel in Antrim, the TUV leader continuously repeated that the “clarity and certainty” of his party’s “message” are what he believes have enabled them to garner support in the upcoming local elections.

The TUV won six seats at the 2019 council elections and are fielding 46 candidates for next week’s vote.

“The TUV has been having a good election, I believe," added Mr Allister.

“I’ve been in every corner of this province over recent weeks and the message is pretty clear to me. The message of the TUV is resonating for a number of reasons… Because of the clarity of our message, and that was predominance in the sphere of the protocol.

“People want to ensure that dependable representatives are driving within unionism… To add to that clarity is the certainty of the TUV message; the certainty of the TUV message rests in the fact that there will not be a day, when TUV comes to terms with the union-dismantling protocol."

The North Antrim MLA said his party would be the test of Northern Ireland’s opposition to the protocol, which is a post-Brexit trade agreement that has created a de facto trade border between NI and the rest of the UK.

The TUV manifesto further rejects the Windsor Framework — Rishi Sunak’s amendments to the initial protocol arrangement — describing it as the “Windsor Whitewash”.

In his speech, Mr Allister also alluded that he believes the DUP will go back to power-sharing following the elections on May 18.

“The barometer of real opposition to this protocol and the ongoing dismantling of our union, will be measured and significantly measured by the strength of the TUV vote,” he said.

“Let me be very clear, to return to Stormont is to accept the protocol.

“Any Executive Government must implement the protocol; must implement the Irish Sea border… That is an impossible price for anyone that cares about the union to pay.

“It is in the certainty of the TUV message; people can grasp and realise that they needn’t worry or fret about the TUV’s position wilting after the election. They needn’t worry or fret that they will hear or see different actions from the words that precede the election.

“Who in this election can we trust, to stand their ground, if you’re a unionist concerned about the protocol? Who can you trust not to bow the knee to foreign [EU] law?

“I think the answer to that is abundantly clear… the TUV will never bow the knee to foreign law or to Sinn Fein, and that is the basis of which we go forward; in strength, not weakness.”

The DUP brought down Northern Ireland’s power-sharing institutions in their opposition to the protocol last February, when Paul Givan resigned as first minister.

Following the Assembly elections a few months later, Sinn Fein became the largest party in NI for the first time, meaning the party’s Michelle O’Neill is designate first minister, and will be assigned to the post if and when the Executive is reformed.