TUV’s Jim Allister calls for unionist withdrawal from Policing Board over Armagh review

TUV leader Jim Allister has called for all unionist members to resign from the Northern Ireland Policing Board.

TUV leader Jim Allister has called for all unionist members to withdraw from the Northern Ireland Policing Board in response to the report outlining a major review of policing in south Armagh.

The review proposed relocating police memorials to "an agreed space in the station away from public locations and main thoroughfares".

In a statement on Wednesday evening, Chief Constable Simon Byrne said there was no intention to do away with the memorials from “operational” police stations.

He also added that stations which are due to close may have an “inevitable requirement” to relocate such memorials.

Speaking on the BBC Radio Ulster Nolan Show, TUV leader Jim Allister said the Chief Constable has “deservedly lost the confidence of the broad unionist community” and therefore members should “pull the rug from under him”.

“He lost [the confidence] over the Storey funeral, he has now compounded that with the most outrageous capitulation to republican demands, that the RUC should be liquidated from our history and hidden away in shame behind curtains,” said Mr Alistair.

He added that if Chief Constable Byrne refused to resign, “he then throws the gauntlet down to unionism”.

“The only way in which unionism can pick up that gauntlet is to say, ‘well if that’s the way you’re going to behave chief constable, then you will not have the cover of a policing board which includes unionists’,” he said.

“The only way unionists can demonstrate that is by pulling the rug from under him within the policing board.

“How could they, with any credibility, say they have no confidence in him, when he has done all these things and yet he can carry on because he has called their bluff?” the TUV leader added.

“Who thought it appropriate that the key conductor of any surveys in this should be an organisation with an IRA murderer as its director?

“This was all designed to pander to Sinn Fein anti-police demands, and that’s what this report is.”

Chief Constable Simon Byrne is set to face the Northern Ireland Policing Board on Thursday afternoon.