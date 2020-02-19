TUV's Jim Allister slams gay marriage consultation 'afterthought' on church protection

Protection for churches was an "afterthought" in the ongoing consultation into same-sex marriages as changes have already been legalised here, it's been claimed

TUV leader Jim Allister also said the Northern Ireland Office consultation, which closes this Sunday, was "belated".

Changes in marriage laws happened after Westminster MPs passed the legislation last summer.

The TUV submitted its response to the consultation yesterday.

"Paragraph 25 explicitly states that the protections afforded to churches and ministers of religion will not apply to registrars." Mr Allister said.

"There is no space for anyone to express an opinion on this in the response form.

"As we point out in our response, while the NIO is disinterested, this issue has provoked debate and legislation in other parts of the world."

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Office said: "Civil marriages and partnerships are secular in Northern Ireland and registrars cannot discriminate against couples on the basis of sexual orientation."