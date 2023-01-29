TUV’s stance on NI Protocol sees rise in party’s support, new poll finds

The DUP is again under pressure from the TUV as support for Jim Allister’s party is on the rise.

TUV support had fallen as Sir Jeffrey Donaldson hardened his protocol stance, but the party is now climbing back to the level of support it secured in last year’s Assembly election.

A LucidTalk poll for the Belfast Telegraph shows the DUP on 25% — down two points from our November poll — while the TUV on 7% is up by the same amount.

The hardline unionist party will be hoping to maintain that support and have a string of new councillors elected in May’s local government election.

On 31%, Sinn Fein comfortably remains the largest party here although it is down one point while SDLP support is static on 7%. Michelle O’Neill again emerges as the most popular local political leader.

Alliance support remains unchanged on 15%, maintaining its position as Northern Ireland’s third largest party.

While the UUP is up one point to 10%, Doug Beattie has suffered a significant fall in popularity.

The Green Party is down one point to just 1% with People Before Profit unchanged on 1%.

The anti-abortion republican party Aontu is up one point to 2%.

Dealing with the health crisis is seen as the most important issue by voters (38%) followed by sorting the protocol (25%), restoring Stormont (17%), tackling the cost of living crisis (16%), and housing (2%).

Tanaiste Micheal Martin is the least disliked political leader from outside Northern Ireland. And while Leo Varadkar has been portrayed as a unionist hate figure, unionist voters view Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris more negatively than the Taoiseach.

Some 3,662 people took part in our online poll conducted from January 20 to 23. The sample was scientifically weighted to reflect the Northern Ireland population.

Michelle O’Neill is the most popular local party leader with 41% of voters saying she is doing a good or great job, with Naomi Long in second place (37%) and Colum Eastwood (33%) in third.

On 28%, Doug Beattie comes in just one point ahead of Jim Allister (27%). It’s a nine point drop for the UUP leader since November.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson remains the most unpopular local party leader with just 25% of people viewing him positively.

Almost two-thirds (63%) say the DUP leader is doing a bad or awful job — 38% of unionists, 94% of nationalists and 95% of Alliance/Green voters.

The TUV founder is the party leader viewed least negatively by unionists with 32% believing he is doing a poor job.

Doug Beattie is the most unpopular unionist leader in his own community with 49% saying he is doing a bad or awful job.

While he is more popular among nationalist and Alliance/Green voters, his ratings with both have also fallen.

Michelle O’Neill’s score is extraordinarily high among nationalists with just 8% rating her negatively, 17% viewing Naomi Long badly and 16% Colum Eastwood. The Sinn Fein vice-president is viewed negatively by 66% of unionists and 19% of Alliance/Green voters.

Ms O’Neill is more popular than her party leader Mary Lou McDonald. The Sinn Fein president was rated badly by 78% of unionists, 28% of Alliance/Green supporters and 10% of nationalists.

The Secretary of State is the most unpopular political figure on these islands by a considerable distance. Just 6% of people think Chris Heaton-Harris is doing a good or great job and 70% say he’s doing a bad or awful one.

Leo Varadkar (22%) and Micheal Martin (27%) are both ahead of the Westminster politicians in the personal ratings.

Mr Heaton-Harris is viewed by far more unionists as doing a poor job (67%) than even the Taoiseach (52%) and the Tanaiste (37%).

Among nationalists, 41% see Mr Varadkar negatively and 39% Mr Martin. Both men are viewed much more positively by Alliance/Green voters - 9% and 8% respectively.

Methodology

Polling was carried out online from 1pm on January 20 to 6pm on January 23, using the established LucidTalk Northern Ireland (NI) online opinion panel (14,422 members), which is balanced to be demographically representative of Northern Ireland (NI). Some 3,662 full responses were received, and these were then authenticated, audited and weighted, to a 1,499 response NI representative data-set which was used for analysis in terms of the final results.

These final data results were then weighted by age, gender, socio-economic group, previous NI voting patterns, NI constituency, NI constitutional position, political party support, and religious affiliation, to produce a robust Northern Ireland representative opinion sample. All results are accurate in terms of being NI representative to within an error of +/- 2.3% at 95% confidence.

LucidTalk is a member of the British Polling Council and abides by its regulations. LucidTalk is the only NI (and Ireland)based polling and market research company which is a member of the British Polling Council.