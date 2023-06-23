Two DUP MLAs criticise former party councillor’s ‘light’ sentence for child sex offences

DUP MLAs Edwin Poots and Jonathan Buckley have criticised the ‘light’ sentence handed to a former party councillor who avoided jail for child sex offences.

William Walker, who had served as a councillor on Newry, Mourne and Down District Council, was this week handed an enhanced combination order consisting of 100 hours of community service and three years of probation after he admitted two counts of attempted sexual communication with a child.

He was also given a five-year Sexual Offences Prevention Order and told to sign the sex offenders’ register for five years.

Downpatrick Crown Court was told the 60-year-old contacted what he believed were two teenage girls while posing as a 24-year-old man, and asked for photos of them in their school uniforms.

But there is criticism of the fact he was not jailed – including from some in the DUP.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday night, Mr Poots stated: “The sentence handed down to Billy Walker is incredibly light. What he was convicted of merited a custodial sentence.”

Supporting his party’s former leader, Jonathan Buckley, one of the DUP’s Upper Bann representatives, shared the post and added: “Agree entirely, a despicable act which must be condemned and called out by all. This is wrong on so many levels.”

Judges are bound by sentencing guidelines and must take into account mitigating circumstances, such as early guilty pleas, co-operation with police and remorse, as well as aggravating factors.

Earlier this week, DUP councillor Glyn Hanna, Mr Walker’s former colleague, confirmed he wrote a character reference on Walker’s behalf.

At the sentencing hearing, Judge Miller spoke of the character reference, saying the author “obviously doesn’t know” Walker very well “or he wouldn’t describe him as a man of good character”.

Mr Hanna described the character reference as a “very short note” that contained “nothing of any importance”.

Directly addressing the judge’s claim that he must not have known Walker very well, he said: “Well, put it this way: I’ve been on the council now with him since 2014 — you know, through politics — and that’s really all.”

Asked if he still believed Walker was of good character, he replied: “Billy stands on his own record, so he does. He did a lot of charity work, he did a lot of work for the community, and people can make their own minds up.”

The DUP was contacted about the character reference. No response was provided.

Walker, formerly from Killyleagh but now with a current address on Palentine Road in Blackpool, set up a fake profile in the name of a ‘Peter Patterson’ and initially contacted ‘Sammy Jo’ on February 11, 2022, sending her a friend request over Facebook.

In the course of conversations with ‘Sammy Jo’ and ‘Daisy May’, who he was informed were 14, Walker told one of them he would take her virginity and asked the other if they could be boyfriend and girlfriend.

He discussed teaching one how to kiss, talked about having sex and taking her virginity, asked if they could meet up and requested a photo of the girls in their uniforms.

Sentencing the pervert, Judge Geoffrey Miller KC said there was “little doubt” that Walker “was motivated by perverse sexual desires in engaging in what was deliberate sexual grooming”.