Two more NI councils agree rates increases including lowest rise yet

The neighbouring councils held meetings tonight to strike the rate for 2022-23.

Two more Northern Ireland councils have met this evening to strike their rate for the next year, with both delivering rises well under the current rate of inflation.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council have agreed a rates increase of 4.9% to the district rate – the lowest of the rises confirmed by an NI council so far this year.

The Council said the average household will see a rise of 40p per week on last year’s figure.

"After extensive consideration and taking into account the cost of living crisis, current and predicted inflationary pressures and cost increases, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has agreed to apply a modest increase of 4.9% to the district rates,” said a spokesperson.

"This equates to an overall increase of 2.19% or just under £0.40 per week for an average household which is well below the rate of inflation 10.7%.

"This achievement continues to reinforce the Council’s reputation and track record for the lowest rates increases with an average increase of less than 1.5% or £0.11 per week since the new Council was formed in 2015.”

Mayor Alderman Stephen Ross said he was ‘satisfied’ with the figures.

"Given the current cost of living crisis and difficult times we are all experiencing, I am satisfied the Council has worked hard to maintain and deliver a low rates increase of less than £0.40 pence per week for an average household,” he said.

“The Council is fully committed to delivering a sustainable and prosperous future for everyone and is well on track to achieve £1bn investment for the Borough and the creation of 2,500 jobs by 2025.”

Meanwhile, neighbouring Mid and East Antrim Borough Council have agreed a rates increase of 5.43% for householdS, with the Council saying the average household will see a weekly increase of 53p, or £27.35 per year, from April 1.

The Council said that the low rate would still provide them with the necessary funds for planned major investment in the Borough and a continuation of frontline services.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Noel Williams, said they had tried to find value for ratepayers.

“The rates-setting process for the next financial year has been the most difficult to navigate since Council was established as we strive to ensure best value for our ratepayers in the face of a cost of living crisis,” he said.

"Councillors have worked with Council officers for months to identify savings and efficiencies and strike the lowest rate we possibly can for ratepayers while supporting our local community and continuing to deliver key services.

"We are acutely aware of the struggles many people are facing and remain focused on doing everything within our power to help our businesses and communities to survive, prosper and grow.”

Councils’ portion of rates amounts to 50% of the rates bills received by residents, with the remainder set by The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland in the absence of the Stormont Executive, and which funds public services including health, justice and policing.

A number of NI councils have now declared their rates increases for the next financial year. Mid Ulster District Council announced a rise of 7.3% last week, while nearby Derry City and Strabane District Council have agreed an increase of 7.97%.

Newry Mourne and Down District Council have agreed a rates rise of 5.99%, while Fermanagh and Omagh District Council have set a rate of 5.59%.

Rates increases for Belfast City Council were slightly higher at 7.99%, while Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council agreed a rate of 7.49%.

Members in Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council failed to reach a consensus during a full council meeting last week and have met again tonight (Monday, February 13) in a bid to strike the rate.

"There were no real decisions taken. The finance officers went through a paper but the members felt there wasn't enough detail in it,” said Mayor Ivor Wallace.

It is understood that Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon and Ards and North Down intend to strike their rates tomorrow (Tuesday, February 14).