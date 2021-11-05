Two NI firms at centre of Owen Paterson lobbying storm remaining silent

Paterson quits as backlash over Tory bid to stall his suspension for rules breach leads to U-turn

Two Northern Ireland companies at the heart of a lobbying row that led to a former Secretary of State quitting as an MP are remaining tightlipped.

Owen Paterson resigned after Boris Johnson U-turned to allow a fresh vote on his suspension for a breach of parliamentary rules.

The senior Tory resigned yesterday after a backlash forced the Prime Minister to retreat on launching a review of the entire disciplinary system that would have halted his suspension.

Mr Johnson had supported an attempt by Mr Paterson’s allies to review the sanction until opposition parties refused to take part in a “corrupt” Tory-led committee tasked with it.

Government whips were working to reschedule a vote on the six-week suspension after Parliamentary Standards Commissioner Kathryn Stone found him to have repeatedly lobbied ministers and officials for two companies paying him more than £100,000 a year — a breach of the rules on paid advocacy.

The companies are the locally-based Randox and Lynn’s Country Foods.

But rather than now face a likely suspension, Mr Paterson made the “painful decision” to resign as the MP for North Shropshire.

“The last two years have been an indescribable nightmare for my family and me,” the 65-year-old said.

“My integrity, which I hold very dear, has been repeatedly and publicly questioned.

“I maintain that I am totally innocent of what I have been accused of and I acted at all times in the interests of public health and safety. I, my family and those closest to me know the same. I am unable to clear my name under the current system.”

His wife Rose took her own life last year. Mr Paterson said the standards inquiry may have contributed to her death.

Lynn’s told the Belfast Telegraph it would “not be commenting at this time”.

Randox did not respond to a request for comment.

Mr Johnson said he was “very sad” over the resignation.

“I know that this must have been a very difficult decision but I can understand why,” he said.

“After the tragic circumstances in which he lost his beloved wife Rose, he has decided to put his family first.”

The Government had been accused of “corruption” after Tory MPs — along with DUP MP Sammy Wilson — blocked the suspension by voting for an overhaul of the parliamentary standards watchdog instead. This initially had the backing of No 10, although Downing Street reversed its decision in what has been described by political commentators as an embarrassing U-turn due to the furious backlash.

Mr Paterson announced he was relinquishing his seat hours later.

Mr Wilson was the only local MP to vote in favour of the Conservative amendment. The remaining seven DUP MPs abstained.

Mr Wilson could not be reached last night.

A request for comment from the DUP did not receive a response at the time of going to press.

SDLP MP Claire Hanna and Alliance’s Stephen Farry both voted against.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood didn’t vote as he was at the Cop26 summit in Glasgow.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer called on the Prime Minister to apologise to the nation for a “grubby attempt to cover up for the misdemeanour of his friend”.

He said: “This has been an unbelievable 24 hours even by this Government’s chaotic standards.

“Only yesterday Boris Johnson was forcing his MPs to rip up the rules on standards in public life.

“It is a truly damning indictment of this Prime Minister and the corrupt Government he leads.”

Standards committee chairman Chris Bryant said: “The last few days have been regrettable and could all have been avoided if the proper processes were followed all along.

“Ultimately, Mr Paterson made the right decision in resigning.

“This series of events over the last week just shows why the Government should not have the power to decide when standards motions are brought before the House, with a week of speculation before the vote benefiting no one.

“Calls for reform are important, it’s crucial that we listen to and understand these concerns.

“My committee is already engaged in an inquiry on the code of conduct for MPs and expect to report our findings to the House before Christmas.

“The committee’s work continues.

“We will meet next week in the usual way and will be considering the events of this week.”