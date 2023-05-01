Two-thirds want to see reform of Stormont’s rules

Only 9% of unionists think Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s party should re-enter Stormont

Almost two-thirds of people believe Stormont’s rules should be changed to stop one party having a veto on the institutions functioning.

An overwhelmingly majority of Sinn Fein voters support reforming the system even though it would in future stop their party from being able to block the formation of an Executive.

While DUP and TUV voters strongly oppose such a move, Ulster Unionist supporters back changing the rules.

The Executive has been down for almost 40% of the time since the 1998 Good Friday Agreement.

Sinn Fein prevented government from Stormont for three years, while the DUP pulled the plug on the Executive 15 months ago, and has refused to nominate a Speaker to allow the Assembly to meet.

In a LucidTalk poll for the Belfast Telegraph, 63% of people said the rules should be changed to remove the veto from a single nationalist or unionist party, with 30% opposing such a move.

Unionists are against reform while nationalists and Alliance supporters are overwhelmingly in favour.

Some 70% of DUP and 72% of TUV voters oppose changing the rules, but 69% of UUP supporter say it’s time to do things differently.

Alliance voters are the strongest supporters of change: 97% want to see the rule altered, with 92% of SDLP voters agreeing.

Sinn Fein has declined to support calls for reforming the way a government is formed. The party brought down the Executive over the cash-for-ash scandal in 2017, and the institutions remained mothballed until the New Decade, New Approach deal in 2020.

However, Sinn Fein voters clearly back rule change even though it would mean their party never again being again able to block government.

Some 83% of supporters of Michelle O’Neill’s party say they want to see reform to remove the single party veto, with just 10% opposing it.

Calls to change Stormont’s rules have increased as the DUP boycott continues. However, the two governments are refusing to introduce reform without agreement from the Northern Ireland parties.

More women (69%) than men (58%) support rewriting the rules to remove the veto.

It has the backing of all age-groups — being most popular with 18-24 year-olds (70%) and least popular with 55-64 year-olds (55%).