Two unionist councillors join DUP in south Down

An Ulster Unionist Party councillor and an independent unionist in Co Down have both joined the DUP.

Party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said he was “delighted” to welcome Alan Lewis from the UUP and Mournes councillor Henry Reilly.

“They join many other new members who are now part of a vibrant and growing party within South Down and I pay tribute to Diane Forsythe MLA who has led that growth,” Mr Donaldson said.

"I have known Henry over many years and he has always been a dedicated representative, focused on delivering for the people of the Mournes, and dedicated to strengthening our place within the United Kingdom.

"Since his election in 2019 Alan has also been a fearless and hardworking representative, focused on uniting and strengthening unionism within South Down.

“I want to see a stronger and more cohesive unionism, working to strengthen our place within the Union.

“There is a unity of purpose within unionism in opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol, and as leader of the DUP I will do everything in my power to build upon that.

“To anyone who wants to build a better Northern Ireland, I issue a warm invitation to join Alan and Henry and many others across Northern Ireland who have joined us in building a more united unionism.”

The addition of the two men marks another boost in the party’s local fortunes in south Down.

In May Diane Forsythe was elected for the DUP as the constituency’s first female unionist MLA.

"I was pleased to offer Diane [Forsythe] my endorsement as a candidate for the assembly election in May and I have also welcomed the strong leadership offered by Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and the DUP on the Northern Ireland Protocol," Mr Reilly said.

"I look forward to being part of that strong DUP team, not just in South Down, but across Northern Ireland."

Mr Reilly has previously been convicted of assaulting and resisting police but last year had his convictions quashed.

He has previously been an Ulster Unionist and joined UKIP in 2007 before being expelled by that party in 2015.

The Kilkeel politician then joined the TUV before quitting that party just a year later in 2016.

Mr Lewis, who was elected to the council in 2019, said people want to see “greater unionist unity”.

“There were more than 12,500 unionist votes cast at the last Assembly election in South Down and I believe this can be further built upon through a strong DUP team which I am looking forward to being part of,” he added.