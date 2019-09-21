Tyrone GAA team 'should face charges over parade abuse'

An MLA has voiced further frustration over the PSNI's handling of a video showing members of the Tyrone GAA team singing a rebel song as a band passed by.

Rosemary Barton questioned why no charges were brought over the incident in July, despite the PSNI now indicating to her the incident was offensive.

The Ulster Unionist politician said the PSNI told her their legal advice recognised the actions of those filmed singing the songs on a bus at Aughnacloy as offensive - despite saying at the time that no offences were detected.

In July a video emerged of the Tyrone GAA team on their coach which appeared to show someone shouting a sectarian remark as the parade passed their coach, which was stopped at a junction in Aughnacloy.

Some players were also captured singing songs including Come Out Ye Black And Tans after a victory over Cavan at Clones in Co Monaghan.

During the footage an individual can be heard making reference to a "pile of f****** huns" as accordion band members - mainly teenage girls - pass the stationary bus.

Mrs Barton said: "It is concerning that even though the police at the time treated this matter as a hate incident, they now say their legal advice recognises the actions of those on the bus at Aughnacloy as being offensive, no further action was taken against anyone on the bus in relation to this offensive hate incident."

In July Superintendent Mike Baird confirmed that detectives are not pursuing anyone and no offences have been detected.