Ugly barriers in English seaside town remind resident of Belfast’s peace walls

The removal of the fence erected on Hythe seafront ahead of the planned work

High fencing erected as part of a doomed, Conservative-backed redevelopment project in an English seaside town was reminiscent of Belfast’s peace walls, a Northern Ireland resident said.

Ed Curran, a former Belfast Telegraph editor turned local councillor, made the comparison at a meeting of Hythe Town Council.

He said the walls, which restricted access to a grassland area by the seafront, were like those seen during the Troubles.

Mr Curran spoke after the newly reformed council announced the fence was to come down.

Ed Curran

His comparison with Troubles-era Belfast led to headlines in the national press.

Speaking yesterday, he said: “I made a short speech at the first council meeting welcoming the decision to stop the project.

“Then I decided to make some comments about what should happen next and I said the fencing reminded me of Belfast and two things: one was the peace walls and the other was the old Maze prison. If you drove along the motorway you could see the white fence all around it.”

Mr Curran and his wife, Pauline, were both elected as Green Party councillors to Folkestone & Hythe District Council in May’s local government election, with Mrs Curran topping the poll.

The couple moved to Kent last year to be closer to family and were drawn into politics by local opposition to the council’s plans.

“About a year ago, the Conservative-controlled Folkstone & Hythe District Council had done this big property deal: they were going to redevelop the whole seafront at Hythe. A lot of people in Hythe were up in arms about it.

“Last year, this huge fence was suddenly erected around the entire site; it was the council making a statement that they weren’t going to change their mind and they were moving on with it.”

The move resulted in the wiping out of Tory representation on Mr Curran’s local council.

“The Conservatives who had decided on this masterplan for the seafront were completely rejected,” he said.

“The fence now has to be brought down and the Green Party, in coalition with the Labour Party, has decided to stop the whole project.

“My comments have drawn quite a bit of interest because people are simplifying it and think I’m comparing Hythe with war-torn Belfast — that’s a little bit of an exaggeration.

“The reality is Hythe is a lovely place to live.”