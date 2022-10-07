UK and Ireland doing ‘everything possible’ to restore power-sharing after joint meeting between officials

The UK and Ireland have agreed to "doing everything possible" to restore power-sharing in Northern Ireland, following a meeting of the British-Irish intergovernmental conference in London.

The resolution came following the meeting between the Northern Ireland Secretary of State and the Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney as part of the British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference in London on Friday.

In a joint communique, issued following the meeting, both countries also "noted the ongoing discussions to address issues around the Northern Ireland Protocol and to find an agreed way forward".

"The UK and Irish governments reaffirmed their commitment to doing everything possible to facilitate the re-establishment of the Executive by October 28 and the full functioning of all of the political institutions established by the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement including the North South Ministerial Council.

"They agreed on the importance of respecting the agreement in totality."

Legacy issues in Northern Ireland were also discussed, as was the UK Government's controversial proposals to address it - widely opposed on the island of Ireland.

"The conference discussed the approach to the legacy of Northern Ireland's past and the value of further engagement on this crucial issue, in particular the Irish Government's concerns with the UK Government's proposed legislation and how those concerns might be addressed."

Northern Ireland is currently without a sitting Stormont government as a result of the protocol.

However, there are increased hopes of UK-EU progress over the row and it comes after an official in the US Department of State said the last thing the western world needs is any “flare-up” and said “European unity, is more important than ever”.

Speaking to the Guardian newspaper, Derek Chollet said unilateral steps on the protocol are not helpful.

"We want to see the temperature go down on this [protocol], and I think, to everyone’s credit, it has in recent weeks,” he said.

“We want to see the UK and the EU have a strong relationship. We’re at a moment now when we think transatlantic unity is very, very important. It is imperative that we work together.”

The meeting held today was the first Chris Heaton-Harris has attended as part of the organisation established under the Good Friday Agreement and dealing with economic and political cooperation between the islands.

On Thursday technical talks over the protocol were held via video-link before an actual in-person meeting is held at a later date.

Mr Coveney also met UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly for dinner in London on Thursday evening. The European Commission had earlier this week confirmed the two sides planned to meet for the technical level talks, adding the EU will approach them "constructively" and it remains "committed to finding joint solutions".

It comes as Leo Varadkar previously admitted the Northern Ireland Protocol agreement was a “little too strict” when it was originally designed.

In Dublin, the Tánaiste said: “One thing that I would concede is that perhaps the protocol, as it was originally designed, was a little too strict.”

Responding on Friday ahead of his meeting with the Secretary of State, Mr Coveney said the country's deputy premier was "stating a fact" when he conceded that the Northern Ireland Protocol was a "little too strict".

He also said the EU is willing to be more flexible.

"It is clear because of the compromises that have come from the EU in recent months that they are willing to look at more flexibility and support a lot more flexibility in terms of how the protocol is implemented than was the position at the start," he added.

"So Leo is right on that.

"Maros Sefcovic, who's the key negotiator on the EU side, has already published a number of papers to show that the EU is willing to be a lot more flexible. So Leo was just stating a fact."

Meanwhile, the Taoiseach Micheal Martin said he "would not understate the difficulties" that exist in attempting to find a resolution to the Northern Ireland Protocol impasse.

Speaking in Prague, Mr Martin reiterated that space needs to be created for negotiators to work and that he would not be providing daily commentary on the matter.

"I do think space needs to be created," the Taoiseach said.

"I think I would not understate the difficulties that are there.

"The European Union and the UK Government are beginning the process. I think we should allow space to see what emerges from that."

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Liz Truss said she wanted a settlement with the EU that “works for everybody” and reports in the press from those involved in negotiations also suggested a deal between the sides could be reached within months.

It is expected the meeting at Lancaster House will focus on plans to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement and a potential visit of President Joe Biden to Northern Ireland around Easter.

Northern Ireland Office Minister of State Steve Baker and Irish Justice Minister Helen McEntee are also expected to attend.