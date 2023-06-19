UK and Irish governments discuss ‘critical importance’ of restoring Stormont

The Irish and UK Government have discussed the "critical importance” of restoring Stormont at a meeting in London.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin attended the British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference (BIIGC) which took place at Mansion House on Monday alongside Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee.

Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris and the Minister of State for Northern Ireland Steve Baker also participated in the conference which was established under Strand Three of the Good Friday Agreement.

"The UK and Irish Governments agreed on the critical importance of restoring the Northern Ireland Assembly, Executive and North South Ministerial Council to full operation,” a NIO spokesperson said.

“The conference discussed the impact of the Windsor Framework on Executive formation, and agreed it presented a sound foundation for progress in Northern Ireland.

"The UK and Irish Governments agreed that the Windsor Framework provides certainty and stability for the people of Northern Ireland.

"The Conference discussed the serious and deepening consequences for people in Northern Ireland arising from the ongoing absence of fully functioning institutions.

Irish Minister for Justice Helen McEntee, NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris, Tánaiste Micheál Martin and NIO minister Steve Baker.

“The Conference agreed to continue close co-operation in accordance with the three stranded approach established in the Belfast / Good Friday Agreement.”

Security co-operation was among the range of issues discussed as the “excellent” partnership between the PSNI and An Garda Síochána in tackling terrorism, paramilitarism and associated criminality was welcomed.

“The conference gave further consideration to the Independent Reporting Commission’s recommendations on potential mechanisms to support the transition of paramilitary groups to disbandment and agreed to continue close co-operation to make further progress on the issue,” the spokesperson added.

Both governments discussed Westminster legislation on dealing with the legacy of the Troubles including the Irish Government’s concerns

"The UK Government raised the amendments to the Bill it has tabled ahead of Report Stage in the House of Lords,” the spokesperson said.

“The UK and Irish Governments also discussed issues of concern in respect to a number of individual legacy cases.”

Meanwhile a commitment to the identity, citizenship and rights provisions of the Good Friday Agreement was reaffirmed with a vow to protect and uphold the reciprocal rights of UK and Irish citizens to live, work and travel in either jurisdiction.

The potential implications of the UK Government’s forthcoming Electronic Travel Authorisation requirement for visitors to the UK was raised as a key concern.

Those legally resident in Ireland will not need an ETA when travelling to the UK from within the Common Travel Area.

Bilateral cooperation in a range of areas with a particular focus on education was also on the agenda.

"The Conference discussed the joint support the UK and Irish Governments already extend to Integrated Education in Northern Ireland reflecting the commitments made in the Belfast / Good Friday Agreement.

"The Conference underlined the importance of integrated education and tackling educational disadvantage as being essential aspects of the reconciliation process in Northern Ireland and committed to exploring further opportunities to work together in support of progress in these areas.

"The Conference also noted the importance of ongoing student mobility and supporting research cooperation between Ireland and the UK.

“Ministers also received an update from the Secretariat with regard to progress to deliver the actions on cyber security and energy that were agreed in January.”