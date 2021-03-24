UK Government accused of 'ignoring' devolved regions over post-Brexit funding

Ministers from across the devolved regions have jointly criticised the UK Government for their approach to allocating previous EU funding.

Issuing the joint statement on Wednesday, the Stormont Finance Minister Conor Murphy, alongside his Welsh and Scottish counterparts, urged the government to “respect the devolved arrangements”.

The row centres around funds which needed to be redistributed following the UK formally leaving the EU. The UK Government has previously suggested separate funds would be set up from the Treasury to redistribute this money to the devolved regions.

Accusing the government of falling “far short” of commitments made during the referendum, the statement says the ministers will be “seeking an urgent meeting” with the UK Treasury.

“As Ministers in the Devolved Governments of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, we wish to register our shared concerns about the UK Government’s decision to bypass democratically agreed devolution arrangements to deliver the Levelling Up and Community Renewal Funds announced at Budget 2021,” it said.

“We share the aim to spread inclusive economic growth more widely and take the opportunity to simplify systems post EU exit.

“For that reason, we believe monies to replace EU funds should be allocated in full through the Devolved Governments and successful structures that already exist specifically to deliver economic development to address the needs and opportunities of the people of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland rather than through a new, separate layer of bureaucracy.

“The UK Government ignored the Devolved Governments’ efforts and requests to input to the development process for these funds for almost three years and is now using powers under the UK Internal Market Act to bypass us completely.”

Accusing the government of “ignoring” devolution arrangements, they called for “input” on the Shared Prosperity Fund set up by the government.

“The support announced through these funds is not new money. This funding has sat with our respective governments since powers in this area were devolved,” they added.

“Now, bidding for an unidentified share of a UK pot through a competitive process provides no guarantee of success. With decisions being made entirely by the UK Government, this falls far short of commitments made during the EU referendum for all these powers to be fully devolved after EU exit.”