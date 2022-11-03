UK Government accused of treating NI people with contempt over election ‘farce'

The Government has been accused of treating people “with contempt" over its handling of the political crisis at Stormont.

West Belfast MLA Gerry Carroll said it was “a farce” that people were still in the dark about another Assembly election.

His comments came as former Conservative leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith said a fresh poll is a "last resort".

Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris is legally obliged to call an election following the passing of the deadline last week for an Executive to be formed.

The Assembly has not functioned since February when the DUP withdrew First Minister Paul Givan in a bid to push the Government to act on unionist concerns over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Mr Heaton-Harris has not yet named a date for an election.

On Wednesday, Steve Baker, a junior minister in the Northern Ireland Office, insisted the date for an election will be confirmed soon.

Mr Carroll said: “The threat of an election was doomed to fail due to Tory indulgence of the DUP’s government boycott. Promising to make the call last Friday set the Secretary of State out on a collision course which turned out to be the road to nowhere.

“The Tories are trying to save face at the expense of ordinary people. Communities here are well used to Tory contempt, but they deserve better.”

The NIO has been contacted for a response to his comments.

Earlier, Sir Iain described another election as "the last resort”, adding that he does not believe people want it.

He described the protocol as the "great elephant in the room of all of this".

Sir Iain, who led the Conservatives from September 2001 to November 2003, urged the EU to be open to finding a resolution with the UK over the protocol, telling the BBC: "At the moment they sort of refuse to discuss the ending of the protocol and the institution of a better way of doing things".