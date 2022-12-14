UK Government ‘examining other options’ around delivering £600 energy support to Northern Ireland, confirms Secretary of State

Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris made the comments during Northern Ireland Questions in the House of Commons on Wednesday.

Mr Heaton-Harris admitted energy companies in Northern Ireland have experienced "significant difficulties" with giving out Government support for rising bills and ministers are looking at other ways to get the money to people.

The Secretary of State was also asked by Tory MP Simon Hoare if the support funds would be in place by Christmas, to which Mr Heaton-Harris said the whole Government was trying to “crack this nut in [that] time frame”.

He also confirmed he has held meetings with the energy companies this week and also said he was meeting Northern Ireland political party leaders over trying to thrash out an agreement to restore the Stormont institutions.

Asking a question during the session, DUP MP Jim Shannon urged the Secretary of State to act for his constituents “some are sitting in cold houses today not receiving the energy help that the rest of the UK is receiving” and called for Mr Heaton Harris to bring forward the energy payments.

"To bring that forward, and also bring forward and enact the Protocol Bill, which the people of Northern Ireland want to see… and no more delays,” Mr Shannon added.

Chris Heaton-Harris replied: "Energy policy is a devolved matter with responsibility normally resting with the Northern Ireland Executive and Assembly. These matters would have been better sorted, more quickly sorted, had that been in operation now.

"However, yesterday I met with the energy companies myself. There are significant difficulties in how they could possibly deliver this support and the Government is now examining other options as well to try and get this money out the door as quickly as we possibly can."

Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK where people are yet to receive the energy support payments.

Initially, that was to be a £400 payment for every household with another £100 going to those who use oil.

After claims of inequality, the government increased the oil payment to £200 and will provide it to every household in NI.

The payment is due to go to all households as a credit to their electricity account.

People in Great Britain started receiving the payments in October, however Northern Ireland has a separate energy market making the issuing of the payments more difficult.

Responding to Mr Hoare, Mr Heaton-Harris said: “There have been dozens if not more meetings between various secretaries of state... the energy companies and a whole host of others to try and get this solved.

"I guarantee to you the energy of the whole British Government is concentrating on this one issue, because we want to crack this nut in the time frame he suggests, but it is way more difficult than it should be.”

Meanwhile, Mr Heaton-Harris has told MPs he is a "glass half-full man" on negotiations with the EU over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

His comments came as shadow Northern Ireland secretary Peter Kyle asked: "It's good news that the Prime Minister has paused the Protocol Bill. Can the secretary of state confirm that negotiations are on track to deliver an agreement that all communities can support by January 19?"

Mr Heaton-Harris replied: "I have regular discussions with Northern Ireland political leaders on Northern Ireland matters including the protocol and the Government is engaging in constructive dialogue with the European Union to find the solutions to the problems the protocol is causing, and we are also proceeding with the legislation which aims to fix to these problems in the event that we cannot reach a negotiated solution."

He added: "As [he] knows, I am a glass half-full man and I really, truly believe there is landing zone that has been identified by all parties to aim for. Can I confirm the date? No. Can I give a running commentary? I'm afraid I can't."