UK government should be ‘neutral’ in any Irish border poll, says Northern Ireland Shadow Secretary Louise Haigh

Labour’s Shadow Northern Ireland Secretary Louise Haigh has said the British Government should remain neutral in the event of a border poll.

Ms Haigh made the comments during an interview with Darren McCaffrey on the GB News channel.

Asked what case she would make for preserving the union, especially to those nationalists open to staying in the UK, Ms Haigh said: “The principal of consent is still very much in tact.

"It is only for the people of Northern Ireland to determine their own constitutional future and polls still suggest there is still a very firm majority for remaining in the United Kingdom.

"It’s not my job to be a persuader for the union,” adding that Prime Minister Boris Johnson was “not a good custodian of the Good Friday Agreement”.

Quoting the terms of the peace deal, she said it was important that the UK did not have any selfish or strategic interests in keeping Northern Ireland.

She said that in the event of a border poll the British Government did not take a side.

"We’re a unionist party in the Labour Party, but if there is a border poll we should remain neutral. I think that’s an important principal.

"I believe in the union, I believe we’re stronger together….but it is a crucial element that has sustained peace is the principal of consent.”