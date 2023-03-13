UK Government’s Illegal Migration Bill is ‘cruel and immoral’ says DUP’s Gavin Robinson

The Belfast East MP supported a failed Labour amendment to block the bill.

The government’s controversial Illegal Migration Bill amounts to a culture war that has been brought with the next General Election in mind, DUP MP Gavin Robinson has said.

Mr Robinson was speaking in the UK Parliament during the Second Reading of the government’s Illegal Migration Bill on Monday evening.

After Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s statement on the Bill that she was ‘unable’ to state the Bill was compatible with the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR), a Labour amendment was moved in order to block the Bill’s passage.

The Belfast East MP confirmed he would be supporting the Labour amendment and said he would be working to change the Bill.

“As the DUP spokesperson on home affairs and immigration in this chamber, that I am not an out-of-touch leftie,” he told the Commons.

“I am not on the side of people smugglers. I am not a naïve do-gooder and I am not against the British people, but I will be supporting the official opposition’s amendment this evening.

“I say that as somebody that when the Prime Minister came to this chamber a number of weeks ago and highlighted the problems with our immigration system, I was incredibly encouraged that he recognised there was a problem when so many applications are being approved in the United Kingdom and yet similar applicants elsewhere in the European Union are not.

“I thought there was a clear sign that our government was actually going to grasp these issues in a way that would work, not present us with a bill which, on the face of it is incompatible with the ECHR.”

Mr Robinson said although he wanted to deal with the issues facing the immigration system, he felt the content of the Bill strayed into the realms of electioneering.

“I am interested in dealing with the problems of un-managed or illegal migration in this country, but I am not interested in getting involved with what amounts to a culture war, a political culture war which is more about the forthcoming General Election than anything else,” he said.

“I thought the Prime Minister was right when he highlighted the deficiencies in the system. How much better would it be to sort out asylum applications and the process of assessing asylum applications than to do away with the process of accepting asylum applicants altogether.

“I’ve stood in this chamber against indefinite detention. It is cruel and it is immoral. This bill will probably proceed this evening Madam Deputy Speaker, it will not proceed at this stage with my support and I will certainly be working to change it.”

MPs voted in favour of the Bill by 312 votes to 250 and it will now proceed to Committee Stage.

Hundreds had gathered earlier in Parliament Square to protest against the Bill.