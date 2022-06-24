UK ‘perfectly entitled’ to override Northern Ireland Protocol claims former US national security adviser John Bolton

The former US national security adviser John Bolton has once again waded into the Northern Ireland Protocol row, suggesting the UK are “perfectly entitled” to override the agreement.

It marks the second time the former UN ambassador has spoken out the issue, after he last week wrote a letter in the Daily Telegraph suggesting the European Union are attempting to use Northern Ireland to “relitigate the Brexit decision”.

Speaking to BBC NI’s Evening Extra programme on Friday, Mr Bolton claimed he has studied the issue “very intently” and said those who claim removing the protocol would harm Northern Ireland and the UK are engaging in “a lot of hype and hoopla”.

On Monday, the House of Commons will debate the proposed law which allows the UK Government to unilaterally override parts of the Brexit deal relating to trade with Northern Ireland.

The Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, introduced to parliament earlier this month, will go through the second of several legislative stages on Monday afternoon in what will be the first full parliamentary debate on the legislation.

The bill has provoked a diplomatic row with the European Union, which has launched legal action against Britain.

“I don’t understand honestly how the government of the UK ever agreed to the protocol in the first place, but certainly when circumstances arise that make it difficult if not impossible for a sovereign government... to act as the government of its entire territory, something is going to have to give,” he said.

“I don’t anybody wants to jeopardise the Good Friday Agreement. I think there is a lot of hype and hoopla going on about the effect of negating the protocol.

“I think it will come to nothing and I think the sooner the government in London gets on with it the better.”

When asked if he could justify the breach of an international agreement, Mr Bolton said a democratic government “looks after its own national integrity”.

He added: “It is perfectly entitled to make changes, whether they violate the agreement or not. The circumstances that have changed have been just how disruptive this has been within the UK.”

Mr Bolton also suggested the impact of removing the protocol on Northern Ireland had been “exaggerating the economic impact and the social impact on the island”.

“I think frankly it is time for the UK to stop bending its knee to the EU,” he said.

Also serving under former president George W Bush, Mr Bolton was fired by Donald Trump while serving in his administration in 2019.