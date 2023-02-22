Ukraine invasion: NI Assembly Speaker to lead minute’s silence to mark one year anniversary

The minutes silence will be lead from the Parliament Buildings at Stormont on Friday. The building was previously was lit up blue to mark Ukrainian Independence Day in August

The Northern Ireland Assembly Speaker will lead a national minute’s silence on Friday to mark the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Speaker Alex Maskey will lead the silence in Stormont’s Great Hall on Friday, 24th February at 11am.

It marks one year since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine from the north, east and south in what he called a “special military operation” aimed at “demilitarization” and “de-nazification” of the country.

The invasion received widespread public condemnation internationally with multple sanctions put in place against Russia, including the removal of many Western services in the country.

Thousands of Ukrainians have been killed or had to flee from their homes, causing international displacement.

The Northern Ireland Assembly will join other countries across the world in marking the anniversary, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak expected to lead the silence from Downing Street.

Speaker Maskey will be joined by the Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Presiding Officer of Senedd Cymru Elin Jones and the Presiding Officer of the Scottish Parliament, Alison Johnstone.

A rally is also planned in Belfast on Saturday to mark the anniversary, with Ukrainians in Northern Ireland organising a walk from Botanic Avenue to Belfast City Hall at 1pm.

“We invite everyone who cares to join the peaceful rally in the city of Belfast on February 25 starting at 13.00 to meet at Botanic Avenue” the group said.