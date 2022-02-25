Ukrainians in Northern Ireland stage anti-war protest at Belfast City Hall

Ukrainians living in Northern Ireland gathered at Belfast City Hall on Friday evening for an emotional protest against the Russian invasion.

Around 200 people gathered with blue and yellow flags alongside posters calling for peace and condemning the Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Many attending took the time to share their own stories including organiser Kateryna Kozlova.

“Two nights ago, when everything started, each of us received the most memorable call in our life which we will never forget,” she said.

"My mum called me at five in the morning and she told me that the town...was being bombed to ashes."

"So many people died. Whatever you hear in the news, whatever is being presented by the Russian media is completely not true.

"People were just living their lives and it was such an unexpected attack, as it was in 1941 when Germans attacked at night it was the very same thing.”

She said that Ukrainians should expect NATO to help them, calling economic sanctions imposed against Russia by western forces as “empty promises”.

Kateryna Kozlova speaking at Belfast City Hall during the protest against the war in Ukraine.

"Why does nobody take action? The capital of the country is being bombed right now, is it not enough to step in for us?”

Anastasiya Kovtun (19) was born in Ukraine but grew up in Portadown.

Attending the protest with her younger brother George, she told the Belfast Telegraph she was scared for family members.

"I’ve lived here since I was two, my parents moved here with me and then my brother and sister were born here,” she said.

"Since then we’ve got our British citizenship and go back to Ukraine every summer to see our friends and family.”

"Sometimes the rest of the family would come over to help out with kids and stuff too.

"Right now my auntie and cousins who all lived in Kyiv had to evacuate their houses because of bombings and they had to go stay with my Granny.

"Today they got a notification to say they may be bombed, everyone’s really scared they don’t know what’s going on or where to go or what to do. They’re trying to stay strong.”

She said the family are donating money to a charity run by the Ukrainian Army to send as much help as possible.

"People are saying that all the sanctions against Russia are for the rich, and the rich will survive no matter what.”

She said the scale of the protests across UK cities including Belfast showed how strong the Ukrainian community is.”

Also joining the protest was Gleb Gribakin and his wife Anna Gribakina who are from St Petersburg in Russia but have lived in Belfast since 1999.

They also honeymooned in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

“The main feeling is that of being ashamed of my country,” he said.

“It’s horrible to see how Putin is taking the country backwards, there were difficult time in the 1990s and it was just by chance he became leader.”

Asked about the mood in Russia, he said most people were not against the war.

"Not the general population, but a good percentage. But many of them are afraid to say what they think.

"There were a few thousand people protesting in Moscow, St Petersburg and other towns.

"But over a 1,000 of them were arrested for just coming out. If the numbers of protestors had been in their millions Putin would not have been able to do anything.”