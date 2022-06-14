Ulster Covenant printing press sells at auction for £15,000

An Irish tricolour linked to Michael Collins also sold for £2,800

Sir Edward Carson puts the first signature on the Ulster Covenant at Belfast City Hall in 1912.

The Irish flag that was on Collins’ own state car, which sold for £2,800 during Bloomfield Auctions’ recent sale.

The Ulster Covenant printing plate which sold for £15,000 at Bloomfield Auctions in East Belfast.

A printing plate of the Ulster Covenant that dates back 110 years has sold for £15,000 at auction.

The historic printing plate inscribed with the words of the Ulster Covenant went under the hammer at Bloomfield Auctions in east Belfast on Tuesday.

It exceeded initial expectations, which had predicted it would fetch between £10-12,000.

It was sold alongside an Irish tricolour linked to the Irish Republican Army (IRA) commander Michael Collins, which fetched £2,800.

The Ulster Covenant had originally been signed by the prominent unionist, Sir Edward Carson, in 1912.

It voiced opposition to the Third Home Rule Bill which had been introduced by the British Government that year, it had been intended to solve the longstanding ‘Irish Question’ by granting Ireland a measure of independence.

The opposition from unionists at the time was on an enormous scale, with nearly half a million people from a wide variety of backgrounds including labourers, professionals, clergy and aristocracy, signing the Ulster Covenant.

The Irish flag had once been attached to Michael Collins’ state car.

As a republican leader, Collins had been involved in the Easter Rising of 1916, but also became more prominent during the Irish War of Independence which followed and peace talks with the British.

He was later assassinated in 1922 during the civil war that followed Ireland's independence.

Speaking about the auction, Karl Bennett, Bloomfield Auctions’ Managing Director said: “I was delighted with our most recent sale and what the key items sold for.

“This year marks 110 years since the signing of the Ulster Covenant and 101 years since the formation of Northern Ireland and I think that makes the sale of the printing plate much more poignant.

“I was very pleased to see it make £15,000 which is something I didn’t really expect, despite the huge amount of interest there was in this item.

He added: “The item relating to Collins also sold extremely well. Throughout the last few months, we have sold a number of interesting items belonging to Collins including a walking stick and a lock of his hair earlier this year. I knew that there would be a great amount of global interest in the flag that we had for sale this time and the bidding didn’t disappoint.

“At Bloomfield Auctions, we have become synonymous with selling historical items from all across Ireland which serve to capture the turbulent periods this island has experienced. That’s why we believe that sales like these are so important – they’re a fantastic way of remembering and indeed treasuring the past.”