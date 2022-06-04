Ulster-Scots performers stage Platinum Jubilee display at Stormont

Hundreds of performers from the Ulster-Scots community have gathered at Stormont to create a huge display marking the Platinum Jubilee.

The event was organised by the Ulster-Scots Agency and included 350 musicians and dancers, who coordinated together to form the shape of a crown and the number 70 in front of Parliament Buildings.

A vibrant mix of performers included Scottish Country and Highland dancers, fifers and Lambeg drummers alongside pipe, flute, accordion and silver bands from around Northern Ireland.

Ulster-Scots Agency Chief Executive Ian Crozier commented: “The Ulster-Scots community has huge affection for Her Majesty the Queen and people were very keen that we should come together as a community to pay tribute to her for the 70 years of impeccable service that she has given to the country.”

Those taking part were drawn from a cross-section of the Ulster-Scots cultural community, which includes thousands of people from across Northern Ireland and border counties.

Mr Crozier added: “We hope that the event will serve as a memorable celebration of the Platinum Jubilee, not just for those who took part, but for the whole community who can look back and see the fantastic visual spectacle that has been created.”

Among those taking part were dancers from the Belfast Branch of the Royal Scottish Country Dance Society, of which the Queen has been Patron since 1947.

Musicians included those affiliated and musicians affiliated with the Northern Ireland Branch of the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association, which was granted royal status by the Queen in 1980.

A contingent from Co Donegal also travelled to Belfast for the occasion.

When the formation was finally in place, Piper Mark Smyth played Diu Regnare (Long to Reign), a piper’s anthem specially composed for the Platinum Jubilee.

The participants then sand God Save the Queen, followed by three cheers with a closing number of a drum salute from a party of Lambeg Drummers.

Five of the participating bands then proceeded to parade down Prince of Wales Avenue hear by the Pipes and Drums of Campbell College.