Ulster Unionist deputy leader ‘absolutely’ rules out any pacts with DUP ahead of Westminster election

Deputy leader of the UUP Robbie Butler has “absolutely” ruled out a pact with the DUP ahead of possible Westminster elections.

Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster’s The Nolan Show, the Ulster Unionist MLA said during a recent meeting he had with leader Doug Beattie alongside DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and deputy Gavin Robinson “it wasn’t talked about.”

"I don’t know if there has been a question to my party leader, but no pacts were on the table or that were talked about. It’s about finding political cooperation for the here and now,” the Lagan Valley MLA said.

“(Yes) I’m ruling out pacts, absolutely...the UUP is in the business of maximising the seats, whether that is in council, that wasn’t kind to us last time, or whether its in Stormont or politically in Westminster.

“Nothing has changed in terms of the party’s positions.”

Mr Butler said he believes a pact between any Unionist parties “is not on the shelf”.

"Politics is about maximising your own voice and we have a serious vision for Northern Ireland. That will include maximising representation at Westminster.”

When asked what the four men discussed during their meeting earlier this month, from which Mr Butler shared a photograph to his social media, the UUP politician said it focused on the “health and wellbeing of the people of Northern Ireland at the moment.”

"Without going into detail, it was a wide local context...as I said, it was primarily Windsor Framework. The DUP are keen to get the Government's response to their 18-page document,” he said.

"We raised issues with them, as the education spokesperson, I raised the issue of education, but I am also talking to other parties, so that is the kind of issue which is discussed.”

In June, the DUP submitted a document to the UK Government outlining their concerns regarding the Windsor Framework.

On Tuesday, senior DUP figure Lord Nigel Dodds said he “utterly believes” the deal does not meet the party’s seven tests.

“Obviously the Government is sitting in Westminster with the 18-page document the DUP has given them. I listened to the DUP pre-Brexit, and they had no tests before Brexit, they were just ‘get Brexit done,’” said Mr Butler.

"It’s a shame they didn’t have tests for Brexit.”

When asked if he believes Stormont will resume in autumn, the UUP MLA said: "That very much hinges on the response of the UK Government to the DUP, I do believe it’s possible, and not only possible, but the moral thing to do.

“(The DUP) can speak for themselves but the Government has still yet to report on their document. The response we got from the Secretary of State was positive and his top line is he thinks (restoration of Stormont) will be in the autumn, but ultimately its in the hands of the DUP.

"Part of the talks we have had with them is that we think Stormont should be up and running to better Unionism and we’re trying to convince them of that.”