Ulster Unionists more appealing than DUP, claims young loyalist who warned of possible violence over NI Protocol 

A young loyalist who warned a Westminster committee that the use of violence couldn’t be taken off the table as a last resort to oppose the Northern Ireland Protocol, has said he’s prepared to join the Ulster Unionists ahead of the DUP.

But 19-year-old Joel Keys said he still fears that discontent around the NI Protocol and the Irish Sea border could prompt a fresh wave of disorder this summer.

The Belfast A Level student told the Sunday Times he was inspired to stay in Northern Ireland to work for people in his community being failed by the system, but that new DUP leader Edwin Poots “doesn’t inspire me at all”. Instead, he’s encouraging young loyalists like him to consider the UUP as the political means to address their concerns.

He said he has been encouraged by the election of Doug Beattie as leader and sees his more tolerant approach on social issues as “attractive to a much broader range of people”.

Mr Keys gave a memorable interview to the BBC’s Newsnight programme and appeared at the NI Affairs committee in Westminster on behalf of the Loyalist Communities Council.

He seized the opportunity to tell MPs that calls for working class loyalist communities to avoid any further violent response to the protocol were “not working”.

Mr Keys still insists he is urging loyalists to only engage in peaceful protests but claimed that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s recent statement that there was no alternative to the protocol had damaged efforts by people like himself to persuade loyalist youths to follow a political, non-violent path.

“Imagine if loyalists had made a statement like the one she made,” he said.

“The headlines would have accused loyalists of refusing to compromise and being closed minded.

“Because such a statement is coming from someone not from our community it seems it has just been accepted and taken as a fact we have to get used to.

“A statement like that enhances the view in our community about a lack of equality, increases the perception that there is a two-tier policing system loaded against loyalists and overall that only nationalists get what they want when they threaten violence.

“A lot of young loyalists who never uttered the word politics before are now asking questions.

“These people feel ignored and marginalised. My ideal scenario would be that we all engage in a peaceful protest against the protocol but the British government has the habit of ignoring concerns of the loyalist community,” he said.

“I would be worried that certain misguided people would become overly angry and frustrated and take it out on people who have nothing to do with the protocol, like the PSNI.

“I have no hatred and no spite against the Republic of Ireland or its government. But it does see to me that Ireland thinks they can storm through their agenda and they’re untouchable.”

Mr Keys is now targeting a career in politics after studying at a university in Northern Ireland.

“When I was younger I always wanted to leave Northern Ireland,” he said. “What changed my mind lately was walking through east Belfast. I saw a young fella, younger than me, who had just got out of prison. I just can’t leave people like him who are being failed. That’s what made me enter politics. I decided to stay here and work for people like him.”