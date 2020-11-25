Unhelpful to target me over legacy, says MP Finucane as NI Secretary's deadline on public inquiry decision on dad's murder looms

North Belfast MP John Finucane has denied his family has elevated their pain above another as they wait to hear if they will be granted a public inquiry into the death of his father, the solicitor Pat Finucane.

The Sinn Fein representative, however, stopped short of condemning the 1983 murder of Ulster Unionist Party member and lawyer Edgar Graham by the IRA.

Secretary of State Brandon Lewis is due to meet an end of the month deadline for a decision on a public inquiry for the 1989 murder of Mr Finucane by Monday.

“Any death is wrong in the context of how it happened here,” the Sinn Fein MP told the BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme on Wednesday morning.

“People realise there was a conflict here. There are very different narratives as to what happened in that conflict. My own family had to fight for 30 years before people would accept there was collusion.

“I don’t elevate the pain which my family has went through above any other family. I am not going to say some killings weren’t wrong and others were wrong. That would be nonsensical. It lacks compassion and humanity. I certainly have sympathy, a degree of experience of what other families went through.

"Any killing that happened here was wrong but the context of how it happened is what I think we as a society are struggling to deal with now.

“I am aware that people have pointed to us in a critical way and said why should you get an inquiry. I don’t think that equivalence that one person gets one thing that’s detrimental to another is helpful.”

While he said he did understand the hurt other families had suffered, he said he would not be "playing games with the hurt that anybody else has gone through" on legacy issues.

“There is a danger that people have tried to target me with selective condemnation. I don’t think that’s particularly helpful in the context of legacy," he added.

“Any process which a family will point to which they feel fits what they want, I will of course support. We can’t be partial in legacy. I don’t think that turning family against family is particularly helpful.”

Edgar Graham

Edgar Graham’s sister Anne has repeatedly called for Sinn Fein to condemn her brother’s murder.

And at a seminar commemorating the Ulster Unionist Queen’s University lecture and solicitor, Anne Graham condemned the murder of Pat Finucane and solicitor Rosemary Nelson. She called for Sinn Fein to do likewise for her brother’s murder.

No one has ever been convicted for the murder of the 29-year-old, shot in the back of the head outside Queen’s University as he made his way to conduct a lecture in constitutional law.

Pat Finucane was shot dead in front of his family in 1989

Mr Finucane said he and his family would not be “getting their hopes up” ahead of any potential public inquiry, but called on the Secretary of State to “accept the reality of the Supreme Court judgment” and grant the public inquiry into his father’s murder.

“From a legal point of view the Supreme Court and the High Court in Belfast have reminded the government that they are in breach of their obligations internationally and domestically. That is what has essentially forced the British Government to finally respond.

“The government has accepted collusion. We will see what exactly the shape and nature of that response is.”